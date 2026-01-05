One Rockets' Big Out, One Questionable for Matchup with Suns

Tonight, the Houston Rockets will face off against the Phoenix Suns, hoping to get back into the win column.

The Rockets last fell against the Dallas Mavericks, seeing star forward Alperen Sengun exit the game in the process. Phoenix will be looked at as a bounce-back game given Houston is 2-0 in the season series, though former Rocket Dillon Brooks and his counterparts have emerged as a real threat in the West standings this season.

Even more, Phoenix is fresh off their biggest win of the season, downing the NBA's defending champs in Oklahoma City behind a stellar late-game effort. Brooks hit crunch time shots, and superstar guard Devin Booker offered the final nail in the coffin with a big-time 3-pointer over Alex Caruso.

The Suns are riding high following their win, though they won't have fresh legs on the second night of a back-to-back.

The injury report could be set to majorly shift tonight's game, with Houston dealing with the loss of a major contributor.

Here are the injury reports for both teams ahead of tonight’s bout:

Houston Rockets injuries:

Steven Adams — Questionable: Right ankle sprain

JD Davison — Out: G League

Tristen Newton — Out: G League

Alperen Sengun — Out: Right ankle sprain

Fred VanVleet — Out: Right ACL

Phoenix Suns injuries:

Grayson Allen — Probable: Right knee management

Jamaree Bouyea — Out: Concussion protocol

Jordan Goodwin — Available: Jaw sprain

Jalen Green — Out: Right hamstring strain

Mark Williams — Probable: Right knee injury management

The Rockets see several notable players on their injury report, including Alperen Sengun, who left the team’s bout with Dallas on Saturday just one minute in. He’s now listed as out for tonight’s game with an ankle sprain.

Fred VanVleet is listed as out and will remain so after this off-season injury, and Steven Adams is listed as questionable to play tonight with an ankle sprain, raising plenty of questions about Houston’s present front-court depth.

The Suns have two starters listed as probable in Mark Williams and Grayson Allen, and Jordan Goodwin is available to play. The latter is especially notable for Phoenix, given Goodwin scored a career-high 26 points last night versus OKC, hitting eight much-needed triples.

Former Rocket Jalen Green remains out for the Suns to this point, having played in just two games this season.

The Rockets and Suns tip off at 7 p.m. CT tonight from Toyota Center in Houston, TX.