Why Josh Okogie Fits the Rockets' Backcourt Like a Glove
The NBA has completely shifted from a league where the best teams have the biggest names. Franchises aren't winning championships because they have the best individual players. Individual players are gaining legitimacy because they play for a winning team.
The superteam era of basketball is over, and the most successful teams win systematically. If the right system isn't implemented for a team, it simply doesn't work. That has been evident with the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks of the world, who tried to chase stars only to have it blow up in their faces.
The Houston Rockets are one of the recent reapers of the benefits of having an efficient system. Ime Udoka coached them to the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, going 52-30. The Rockets had a team full of young players will to defend, and boy did they defend.
Unfortunately, Houston's demise came due to its inability to create any consistent offense, so GM Rafael Stone went and got the ultimate offensive weapon: Kevin Durant. He was strategic in acquiring the 36-year-old, barely hindering the young core to fix the team's biggest hole. From there, Houston also brought in veterans such as Dorian Finney-Smith and Clint Capela.
The Rockets' latest acquisition is Josh Okogie, the 26-year-old who last played for the Charlotte Hornets. Okogie has carved out a career for his defense, averaging 1.8 steals across 15 games last season. It's a small sample size, but his previous six seasons can back up his defensive prowess.
Simply put, Okogie is a pest. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard has a seven-foot wingspan with elite athleticism. He fits Houston's defensive ideology perfectly and has repeatedly been an impressive point-of-attack defender over the course of his career.
The downside of Okogie's game, and the reason he was only signed for $3.1 million, is his offensive output. Despite being a pest on the other side of the floor, he has 41-30-75 career shooting splits; not an output that lands you with one of the league's best teams.
The Rockets should give Okogie plenty of minutes off the bench, along with fellow guard Reed Sheppard. The No. 3 overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft will be trusted more on offense, while Okogie should get some of the main defensive assignments when Amen Thompson isn't out there.
The signing improves Houston's guard rotation, as there were some questions regarding how a trio of Sheppard, Thompson, and Fred VanVleet would hold up. Now, the Rockets have a little more versatility with another high-level defender.