Why Rockets' Tari Eason Was Snubbed from ESPN's Top 100 NBA Players
It's easy for Houston Rockets fans to go into detail on how impactful Tari Eason was last season, but for people who didn't watch them last season, they should get familiar. Not just because of how good the Rockets were in 2024-25, but because Eason is a legit difference maker for a title contender.
Houston was an up-and-coming team that finally broke into legitimacy last season. They went 52-30, clinching the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. A first-round upset that many expected was suffered due to inexperience and a lack of offense, but now the Rockets have a chance to win it all with Kevin Durant at the helm. The superstar has a complete supporting cast.
Eason is a prominent feature. However, he didn't get the recognition he deserved on ESPN's top 100 NBA players for the 2025-26 season. While fellow teammates Durant, Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson and Jabari Smith Jr. were on the list, the 6-foot-8 wing was snubbed.
Sure, he isn't a starter, but Eason could be on most NBA rosters. The Rockets have had such a deep rotation, particularly with wings, that he has been a major contributor off the bench. For context, it took a Smith injury midseason for Thompson to get into the first five, and he ranks No. 37 on ESPN's list.
Eason has the two-way prowess to be a top 100 player in the league. In just 24.9 minutes per game last season, he averaged 12 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.9 blocks and 1.7 steals. On the perimeter, he was elite in doing his job, helping the Rockets post one of the best defensive ratings in the league.
The 24-year-old also ranks No. 8 in combined steals and blocks per game at 2.53, among the league's best defenders such as OG Anunoby, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. His offense may not be elite, but that isn't his role.
ESPN's list felt off with how many players seemed to be in the 'wrong' ranking. With a few 20-point-per-game scorers in the bottom 25, role value appeared to be a major factor, which is even more reason to believe Eason was snubbed.
He still managed to average 12 points per game on solid efficiency despite his primary job being to defend all areas of the floor. When Thompson isn't on the floor, Eason is the point-of-attack defender for Houston, and should continue to be this season. With an extension looming, he'll have a lot to prove.