Will Rockets' GM Lure Former All-NBA Guard to the Houston Rockets?
In what has been one of the most productive offseasons for the Houston Rockets, it has also been one of the most intriguing for other teams around the league.
The Milwaukee Bucks have become the latest headline as they have decided to waive former All-Star guard Damian Lillard, allowing the 34-year-old guard to find a new home amidst a torn left Achilles, announced by Shams Charania.
While it would seem like an attempt at overkill with an already loaded roster, there is a chance that the Rockets' front office takes a swing at the veteran guard if he comes at a bargain price.
Lillard can certainly command a decent check given his legendary resume, but coming off an Achilles tear is never easy, even if you are one of the best pure shooters in the league.
He will likely be sidelined most of, if not the entire 2025-26 season, as he rehabs his injury, and with VanVleet only on a two-year deal, adding Dame to their growing roster of the future could load up even more star power for Houston.
At this part of his career, Lillard is likely to be looking for his best chance at an NBA Championship, which was the goal for him in Milwaukee; however, things change. Now, the Houston Rockets seemingly offer him the best chance at doing so in the near future with a stacked roster.
Adam Wells of Bleacher Report also touched on Lillard's future, listing Houston as one of his potential teams.
"As Lillard enters this final phase of his career, it's safe to assume that pursuing a championship will be his main priority. There aren't many landing spots that could offer him a chance to do that next season than the Rockets," said Wells.
It's not secret that the Rockets are in need of shooters and although Dame cannot provide to you shooting right away, if he can rehab back to even 80% of the shooter he was before this injury he'll still provide meaningful minutes to a team whether it be as a starter or off of the bench.
Houston has already made its fair share of moves this summer, acquiring Kevin Durant from the Phoenix Suns, adding Dorian Finney-Smith in free agency, signing Clint Capela and also re-signing Steven Adams and Fred VanVleet.