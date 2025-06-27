Houston Rockets and Newly Acquired Star in Extension Talks
The Houston Rockets have seemingly become the last stop in Kevin Durant's illustrious career, as the future Hall of Famer was traded to Houston in a blockbuster deal that could make the Rockets a championship-contending team.
As it stands, Durant is set to complete his four-year $194 million contract this season, the same contract that he signed with the Brooklyn Nets back in 2022.
Durant is owed $54 million this year before currently being set to hit free agency at the end of next season. Still, according to recent reports, 36-year-old Kevin Durant could sign a two-year extension that would make him a Rocket until his age 38 season, which would also be Durant's 20th season in the league.
The Rockets have become focused on making Durant an integral part of bringing a championship back to Houston, and a potential $121 million extension will be hard to turn down, especially when it means Durant will be staying with one of the best young cores the league has to offer.
Returning to Texas this summer is somewhat of a full-circle moment for Durant, who played his lone college season with the University of Texas Longhorns in Austin, almost three hours away from Houston.
When Durant was asked by reporter Kay Adams why he chose Houston, he did not hold back on the praise for his new team.
They had a great season last year," said Durant. "I love their leadership. I felt like I would be a good addition."
Houston has also made it clear by the moves prior to trading for Durant that they were serious about his commitment, keeping around players and personnel who have direct relationships with Durant.
If the Rockets can extend Durant, they will be securing themselves a minimum three-year window at an NBA Championship, and with the already talented team the Rockets put out on the court last season, Houston should have no issue being a playoff contender while Durant is tenured.