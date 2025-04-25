Will the Rockets’ Success Travel?
The Houston Rockets are hitting the road to visit the Golden State Warriors for the third time this season. The Rockets will also experience the franchise's first postseason game in enemy territory since 2019. Ironically, that series was also against Golden State. Houston hopes to carry over some of its success from Game 2 against the Warriors to avoid repeating the same results as the 2018-19 Rockets.
In Houston's prior two meetings in San Francisco this season, the Rockets lost a defensive matchup before controlling the game in the final matchup between the two teams.
The Rockets' first road game was in early December, and the team they faced that night is drastically different from the team they're facing in the playoffs. For one, Stephen Curry wasn't playing in that early-season game. Secondly, Jimmy Butler was a trade deadline addition who has completely changed the fabric of the Warriors. Draymond Green wasn't in the lineup that night either.
Losing against the Warriors without any of their top players was one of the most difficult losses in the early part of the season. Jonathan Kuminga had one of his best games of the season with a 33-point effort that helped Golden State hold on to victory over the Rockets.
The Warriors had reached their final iteration by the time the teams' April meeting rolled around. Butler, Green and Curry were healthy and battling for position in the Western Conference Standings.
Amen Thompson, Tari Eason and Dillon Brooks helped stifle Curry's offensive game, holding him to three points.
Despite a good performance against the Warriors shortly before the regular season concluded, the Rockets still hadn't experienced the rigors of the postseason. The playoff effect impacted Game 1, leading to a Golden State victory as the Rockets fell short on a comeback attempt.
With the series tied at one game apiece, the Rockets look to return the favor and at least split a pair of games hosted by Golden State.
The Rockets must continue to rebound at a high rate and create opportunities near the rim. They must also continue to hit enough open shots to put pressure on the Warriors. If the Rockets can take their offense from Game 2 and their defense from the rest of the season to combine against the Warriors on Saturday night. The road only gets harder as Houston takes the road to San Francisco. The Rockets look for their first playoff series win since the 2020 playoffs.