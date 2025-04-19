Winning Not the Only Mark of Postseason Success for the Rockets
The first postseason appearance in five years gives the Houston Rockets confidence in their long-term future. The team has confidence in its immediate future, as the players and coaches believe they can beat anyone in the playoffs, including the Golden State Warriors.
A loss against the Warriors in the first round would be devastating for a team that performed so well in the regular season. However, a defeat isn't necessarily a failure for the Rockets this season, even with the added pressure and belief from securing the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.
The Rockets are trying to determine which of their young players has the mentality to thrive in the postseason.
The most likely candidates to succeed in the playoffs are the young players Houston has relied on all season. Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green and Amen Thompson are the main young players the Rockets are evaluating. Championship contenders usually have a player capable of elevating their game to be considered one of the best players in the league.
It's why, even as a seventh seed, many NBA pundits have the Warriors moving on past the Rockets and even to the Western Conference Finals. The presence of Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler makes Golden State a difficult team to count out, regardless of seeding.
The Rockets don't have any players the same caliber as Curry and Butler, so the front office is looking to determine if any of its top players have the potential to grow to that level based on this postseason. They may even commit to a few players whose combined contributions are equal to the play of a top-10 player.
The only teams to win a championship in over a decade have had at least one player good enough to be one of the league's top ten players. Teams didn't even make the Finals unless they had a player elevate to one of the top players in the postseason. That makes finding that level of production crucial for the Rockets.
Sengun, Green and Thompson have emerged as the only players who might have another gear to reach.
While players like Tari Eason and Jabari Smith Jr. are also being evaluated, their current level has them as elite role players who have the potential to explode any given night. It's not likely that either of those players will become the No. 1 option on a championship-caliber team.
The Rockets believe that even if they don't have a top-10 player, they still have a combination of players who can complement each other's playstyles.
Green is the dynamic, perimeter scoring option who can create shots off-the-dribble for himself and his teammates. Sengun is the impact post presence. He bullies opposing players and, like Green, can create shots for himself and others from his play in the paint. Thompson is a two-way athlete with elite defense and a constantly improving offensive game. Thompson plays well with play initiators like Green, Sengun, and Fred VanVleet.
The Rockets may have exactly what they need to contend for championships with the current roster. They may also learn they're missing vital pieces to contend. Whatever they learn this postseason, they'll come away with confidence in their plan for the future, regardless of whether they win in the first round or not.