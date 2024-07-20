WNBA Star Angel Reese Names Houston for Potential WNBA Expansion Team
The WNBA is expanding. Its popularity is arguably at its pinnacle for the 2024 season. Saturday night, all eyes will be on the WNBA for the All-Star game, a battle between the Women's USA Basketball and Team WNBA.
Following practice Friday afternoon, rising star and first-time All-Star Angel Reese revealed which cities she would like to see an expansion team. During her breakdown, Reese shared that she would like to see the return of the Houston Comets.
"I'll be biased if I said Baltimore," Reese said. "But I think Houston would be lit — bring back the Houston Comets. Houston is a vibe."
Women's basketball has grown in popularity over the past two years. In addition to Reese, Katelyn Clark has also contributed to the growth of the game. Both players entered the league selected near the top of the 2024 WNBA Draft in April—headlined by Clark, who went No. 1 overall to the Indiana Fever. Reese was drafted No. 7 to the Chicago Sky.
The 2008 season marked the last time Houston participated in the WNBA. The Houston Comets played their final season and finished with a 17-17 record before folding. The Comets established themselves as the league's first dynasty, winning four consecutive titles from 1997 to 2000.
Houston was led by arguably the best core group in league history. The Comets had a Big 3 of Cynthia Cooper, Sheryl Swoopes and Tina Thompson — still regarded as some of the greatest players in league history.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Rockets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.