3 Takeaways From Rockets Dominating Season Opening Win Over Mavs

HOUSTON -- The Rockets ended an eight-game opening night losing streak with a 128-110 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night inside Toyota Center. The Rockets led by as many as 37 in the third quarter before the Mavs mounted a mini run to make the final margin look a little better.

Kevin Durant led the Rockets with 30 points on 10 of 16 shooting as the Rockets shot 56% as a team.

Here are three takeaways from an impressive opening night win:

Welcome back, Fred

Fred VanVleet said he had a smile on his face all day in the lead-up to his first real game since the 2025 postseason, but admitted he had some nerves.

“Was jittery for the first time in two years,” VanVleet said. “A little nervous last night. Before the game, all the butterflies and things you grow to love as a professional playing high stakes basketball.”

VanVleet only made two shots in his 30 minutes on the floor, but he finished with 11 assists without a turnover.

“That’s who he is,” Rockets head coach Ime Udoka said. “He’s been one of the top turnovers to assist ratio guys since he’s been in the league, and obviously a big reason why we were top five the last few years and had some slippage last year (when he was injured). Makes the right play and the right read. Gets shots up when he doesn’t have anything and takes care of the ball.”

VanVleet admitted getting into game shape will be a work in progress, but averaging 36 minutes for six straight seasons will aid in the process.

“My body’s just accustomed to playing 36-38 minutes a night, both sides of the ball,” he said.

Oct 21, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard/forward Amen Thompson (1) and forward Kevin Durant (7) react after a play during the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Run and gun

The Rockets averaged 14 fast break points per game last season. They needed less than 14 minutes to eclipse that number on Wednesday. They ran off turnovers and looked for transition opportunities off misses. They were relentless.

“Pace was great,” Udoka said. “We saw the same thing in the preseason, for the most part. Had some success against (Dallas), and then created a lot of turnovers early, got out and ran and got some easy baskets.”

The Rockets finished with 29 fast break points, one off their season high from last season, and came up empty on just two of their 14 fast break attempts.

From a possession standpoint, their pace was almost identical to the 96.98 possessions-per-48-minute pace they played at last season, second lowest in the league, but they took advantage of 21 Dallas turnovers and 33% first half shooting.

“The turnovers that we caused really helped us get the lead in the first half,” Udoka said.

All teams talk about wanting to play fast and get out in transition, but actually doing it over 82 games is a challenge. VanVleet says it can be done.

“It’s easier when you have success doing it,” VanVleet said. “When you see the fruits of the labor it reinforces positive reinforcement. It’s not going to be perfect, it’s not going to be pretty every night, but we gotta keep stressing that.”

Oct 21, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets Head Coach Ime Udoka and forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) react after a play during the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A great start for Jabari Smith Jr.

VanVleet joked that of the Rockets starters he and Smith will be guarded by the opponents two worst defenders, so one of them should be able to take advantage of their matchup. On Wednesday it was Smith.

The fifth-year forward scored 30 points on 11 of 17 shooting in 36 minutes.

“The ball’s finding me. I was getting put in good spots. It just happens like that sometimes,” Smith said. “When you’re on a good team there’s so many other people to worry about, and the ball moving around. It was kinda my night.”

The Rockets were +20 in the first half with Smith on the floor. He scored 16 points in 18 minutes, but just as important was his defense. Smith was Cooper Flagg’s primary defender, and last season’s rookie of the year was limited to 2-of-8 in the game’s first 24 minutes.

“He was great,” Udoka said. “Hunting his shot. Think he did a really good job, especially first half on Flagg.”

“Bari came out aggressive early,” Durant said. “Knocking down shots, posting up, just being a matchup problem. I think we’re gonna need that from him all year. I’m not saying come out and give us 30 (every night), but his aggressiveness to shoot the ball, he didn’t hesitate tonight, and that’s what we need from him.”