With the Houston Rockets hitting the 20-game mark, it is an opportune time to evaluate how the team’s starters have performed this season. The franchise holds the third spot in the Western Conference standings with a 15-5 record.

Based on the early stretch of the season, with each starter having at least one memorable night and serving as a consistent contributor, Houston may have one of the most formidable cores in the NBA. Here are grades for the Rockets’ starting lineup.

PG Fred VanVleet - B

Upon his return from a major ACL injury, VanVleet has brought a sense of leadership to Houston’s backcourt. This has been a key component in building the team’s chemistry, as the primarily youthful Rockets were without a veteran point guard last season.

VanVleet is averaging 13.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game. The 32-year-old is most vulnerable to being dealt on the trade market for a positional upgrade, though this is reflective of the immense strength of the starting lineup versus his own limitations.

SG Amen Thompson - B+

With his quickness and incredible vertical jump, Amen Thompson remains one of the Rockets’ top presences on defense. So far, his top highlight of the season is a game-winning block against San Antonio Spurs' center Victor Wembanyama.

Thompson is averaging 16.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game. While he is impactful within the team’s offensive scheme, his production has yet to reach the franchise-star expectations that have been lingering.

SF Kevin Durant - A

Kevin Durant has taken on a slightly reduced role within Houston’s starting lineup from last season. Still, he is performing as an All-Star-level talent adapting to his role rather than a veteran reaching his twilight years.

Durant is averaging 21.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. With limited shots and rested fourth quarters on some nights, which has translated into team success, his declining scoring average is a deceptive statline for one of the league’s most efficient shooters.

PF Jabari Smith Jr. - B

Jabari Smith Jr. has remained a consistent force within Houston’s frontcourt, with the 23-year-old expected to play a supporting role amongst a cast of All-Star talent. His size and defensive skill set complement the team’s dynamics well.

Smith is averaging 15.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. Although his primary asset is stability, he has shown the ability to dominate offensively during this early stretch of the season.

C Alperen Sengun - A

Alperen Sengun is often compared to three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, and he could surpass Jokic as the league’s top playmaking center if he continues to raise his ceiling. He is averaging 21.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game, leading the Rockets in each category.

Sengun is listed in the top five of the latest edition of the NBA’s MVP Ladder. He has added a three-point shot to his game, averaging a career-high 48.7%, though he still has room for improvement as he continues to develop toward the true heights of superstardom.