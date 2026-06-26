3 Undrafted Players the Rockets Should Consider Taking a Flyer On

The Houston Rockets originally held two selections, albeit both of which were later round selections. The Rockets packaged both picks (39 and 53) to move up to 31, which they used to select Ohio State four-year guard Bruce Thornton.

Houston also landed the 55th pick in the deal and walked away with an additional second-round draft pick in 2029. Houston ultimately traded their 55th pick to the LA Clippers for cash considerations.

After the draft was over, Houston signed Quadir Copeland to a two-way deal. All in all, walking away with Thornton and Copeland was a pretty good feat.

However, there are several other undrafted players worthy of consideration, by way of Exhibit 10 deals, as listed below.

Darrion Williams, NC State forward

Darrion Williams had an up and down final collegiate season with North Carolina State. However, his impact on the team's success was clear. The Wolfpack never lost when Williams scored at least 20 points.

He's got a versatile, all-around skillset, averaging 14 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists. And he's a 6-foot-6 wing. (We know how much Ime Udoka loves wings).

And he can shoot. We know how much Houston struggled to shoot from deep, ranking just 28th in attempts at 31.5 outside shots per game last season. Williams made 40.4 percent from deep as a senior and 38.8 percent throughout his collective college tenure. He's also an instinctive, high IQ player who can make plays defensively and plays the passing lanes well.

Tobias Jensen, Ulm wing

Tobias Jensen has become rather popular on the international scene. Jensen, the pride of Denmark, possesses good size at 6-foot-6 and two hundred pounds. He's a very gifted offensive player who can shoot and is an underrated passer -- both of which are skillsets that the Rockets lacked last season. He was also a bit of a pick pocket, averaging 1.3 steals last season.

John Camden, California forward

John Camden is the definition of a 3-and-D wing. At 6-foot-8 and 220 pounds, he possesses the perfect size for a forward. It's an ideal frame.

Camden can also put the ball in the hole, having averaged 13.7 points this past season at Cal and 16.8 points during his fourth season at Delaware.

He also made 39.5 percent of his threes on 6.7 attempts as a fifth year senior and 41.6 percent on 6.4 attempts in his fourth collegiate season.



The 2026 NBA Draft is officially in the books. It came and went.