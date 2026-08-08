The Most Underrated Player on the Houston Rockets

There is one Houston Rockets player who is not getting the attention that he deserves, and he continues to fly under the radar. That’s Jabari Smith Jr., and in my opinion, Smith is still the most underrated player on this roster.

He isn't the flashy player that dominates highlight reels every night, and he hasn't developed into the superstar many expected when he was selected third overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. That doesn't mean he hasn't become an extremely valuable player for the Rockets. Jabari Smith Jrs. don’t grow on trees, and while he is still growing and developing, he has carved out a role as one of the Rockets' biggest glue guys.

The Ultimate Utility Player

May 1, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) rebounds against Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) during the first quarter game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the things that stands out to me the most about Smith is his willingness to accept whatever role the coaching staff asks of him. This guy has been a starter, then lost that role and became a reserve, and he never complained once. His versatility has not gone unnoticed; one night he is defending the opposing team’s best scorer, the next night he is focusing on rebounding and spacing the floor. He can play small-ball center, even though he isn’t vertically challenged. Every contending NBA team needs a player like Jabari.

Smith has become the Swiss Army Knife frontcourt player for the Rockets. He doesn’t need the ball in his hands to impact the game; he finds ways to help his team win in almost every area.

That versatility is incredibly valuable, especially on a roster loaded with offensive talent.

Defensive Versatility Is His Calling Card

At 6-foot-11, Smith has excellent mobility, and he gives Houston something very few players in the NBA can provide. He can legitimately guard all five positions. He can switch onto a point guard and guard the perimeter, and he can battle against centers in the paint. He is athletic and has length and quick feet, which is what you need on the defensive end.

That flexibility makes life much easier for head coach Ime Udoka. Defense has become part of Houston's identity over the past few seasons, and Smith deserves more credit for helping establish that culture.

There's Still Plenty of Upside

It's easy to forget just how young Smith still is. Going into year five and he’s still only 22 years old. Some fans have generally been upset about his growth and development. Being a top-three pick comes with high expectations, and so far he has not met them. His growth hasn't been fully linear, and thats ok; growth in the NBA is not always linear. Smith has steadily improved his all-around game, and he is so young and has plenty of time to continue to develop new skills.

This summer, he's focused on improving his ball handling while adding strength.

Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. turns offseason focus to ball handling



📸 Troy Taormina, Imagn Images via Reuters Connect https://t.co/158C6pWHhD pic.twitter.com/mgWjwJ4pWE — The Rockets Wire (@TheRocketsWire) August 7, 2026

Those are two areas that could unlock another level of his game. He’s already a good defender, so if he can add significant strength over the next few years, that can turn him into an elite defender. On the offensive end, he can use his ball-handling skills to attack closeouts, get to the rim, and use his strength to finish through contact; he could become a very tough matchup.

The Shot Can Still Get Better

Smith knocked down 36 percent of his three-pointers last season. That's a very respectable and solid number for a guy who is 6’11. He has good shooting mechanics, so he has the foundation,but there is still room for improvement. If he can push that number closer to 38 or even 40 percent while taking more attempts, defenses will have no choice but to respect him every time he spots up behind the arc. That would create even more space for Durant, Sengun and Amen Thompson while making Smith an even bigger offensive weapon.

The Bottom Line

Jabari Smith Jr. may never become the face of the Rockets, and that's okay. Not every top-three pick has to become a perennial MVP candidate to justify their value.

Not every top-three pick has to become a perennial All-Star candidate to justify their value. He may not get the recognition that some of his teammates receive, but entering the 2026-27 season, Jabari Smith Jr. remains the most underrated player on the Houston Rockets.