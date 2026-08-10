Amen Thompson Has an Opportunity to Elevate His NBA Profile in 2027

The Houston Rockets have a rising star in 23-year-old Amen Thompson. Last season, Thompson averaged 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 5.3 assists over 79 games, resulting in an eighth-place finish in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

From 2021 to 2023, in preparation for a career in the NBA, Thompson spent his late teenage years developing his skills through the Overtime Elite basketball league. He was then selected by the Rockets with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Since entering the league, Thompson’s speed and explosiveness have gained a reputation for being among the reasons he is considered one of the NBA’s most exciting dunkers. As categories continue to be released, NBA 2K recently evaluated Thompson as a top-five player in vertical and driving dunk.

Still yet to receive an All-Star selection, and having finished outside the top 10 in Western Conference guard voting, Thompson is still an under-the-radar name among the NBA’s mainstream superstars. There is an untapped opportunity, however, to elevate his profile across the league.

The Slam Dunk Contest

The annual NBA Slam Dunk Contest has drawn criticism in recent years due to its lack of involvement from All-Star-level players. Further dwindled by the exclusion of three-time champion Mac McClung, the field for 2026 featured Keshad Johnson, Carter Bryant, Jaxson Hayes, and Jase Richardson.

While the contest between Johnson, Bryant, Hayes, and Richardson was generally well received in terms of viewership, fans have yet to see how the likes of superstar dunkers Anthony Edwards, Ja Morant, and Zion Williamson would fare in the event.

Showing a consistent rise in production and popularity since his debut in 2023, Thompson is an ideal candidate to represent the Rockets in the Slam Dunk Contest. Viewed by millions, the traditional event is laidback, low-stakes, and has yet to result in serious injury.

While awards and honors should be determined by the in-game performance of players, visibility could be a subconscious factor when the league’s voters are making determinations. For instance, to the opposite effect, an overexposure to three-time MVP Nikola Jokic could create a sense of voter fatigue.

Overall, Thompson has the potential make a significant leap in his professional basketball career next season. There is no obligation for how the league’s players should use their free time and grow their personal brands, but the Slam Dunk Contest is an underutilized platform to capture the attention of the league.