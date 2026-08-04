Amen Thompson Is Ready to Become the Houston Rockets' Next All-Star

The Houston Rockets have one of the best up-and-coming young stars in the NBA. It only feels like a matter of time before he takes the next step and makes another big leap. In his first three NBA seasons, Thompson has improved every single year, and he seems poised to have a big season next year. There is no doubt in my mind that Amen Thompson will be a star; the question is, will he earn his first NBA All-Star selection with the Houston Rockets? The answer is yes, and I believe it will happen this season.

Thompson Has Improved Every Year

Not all growth is linear, but with Amen Thompson it has been so far. He keeps improving every season since he was selected fourth overall in the 2023 NBA Draft. He is definitely one of the best two-way players in the entire league. Last season, Thompson averaged 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists while continuing to establish himself as one of the NBA's most versatile defenders. His offensive game also took another leap, highlighted by multiple triple-doubles and a career-high 41-point performance late in the season.

If he continues to improve, which he will, he should be able to get into the All-Star conversation.

Elite Defense Already Sets Him Apart

May 1, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Luke Kennard (10) handles the ball against Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson (1) during the second quarter of game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What makes Thompson different from many young stars is that he doesn't have to rely solely on scoring. He can impact the game in multiple ways, and for now his calling card is his defense. He is a versatile perimeter defender, and with this elite athleticism, length, and instincts, Thompson can defend nearly every position on the floor. He is responsible for locking down the best opposing player every single night. His offense took a leap, and right now his biggest thing holding him back is his shooting. If he can improve his three-point shooting, he can be the next Kawhi Leonard.

Defense alone won't earn an All-Star selection, but it gives him an incredibly high floor. Even when his shot isn't falling, Thompson affects the game in multiple ways. He can finish at the rim at such a high rate, and he is one of the better transition players in the league. Developing a jump shot will open new pathways for his game, and scoring will come much easier for him.

VanVleet Could Unlock Another Level

Playing next to Kevin Durant has been beneficial for Thompson thus far. Durant commands so much attention, and his gravity and three-point shooting have helped Thompson find more open driving lanes to the basket. Another key reason why I believe he can be an All-Star next year is that Fred VanVleet will be healthy next season. VanVleet missed all of last season, which was a blessing and a curse for Thompson.

The blessing was he was thrust as the team's point forward, so his ball handling and playmaking drastically improved. The curse was he didn't have a true floor general and NBA champion to play next to. VanVleet's ability to organize the offense and create opportunities for his teammates will help THomspson out a lot. His playmaking will generate more open looks for him and he will also provide spacing.

The Rockets are expected to have one of the Western Conference's strongest starting lineups entering the season, which should translate into more national attention for Thompson and more wins.

Winning Matters for All-Star Recognition

Houston has done a great job rebuilding the team and they are expected to be contenders in the Western Conference. The Rockets need to be a top 3-6 seed in order for Thompson to have the best shot at becoming a first-time All-Star. The Rockets are expected to compete near the top of the Western Conference, and winning basketball typically leads to All-Star recognition.

Alperen Sengun is already an established All-Star, but Thompson has every opportunity to join him.

The Only Thing Left Is Consistency

If Thompson can improve his shooting percentages, he will become a superstar, not just an All-Star. If he becomes a reliable three-point shooter, he'll become nearly impossible to defend. Defenders would no longer be able to sag off him, opening even more opportunities to attack the rim with his elite explosiveness.

The encouraging part is that Thompson doesn't need to become an elite shooter to make the All-Star team. His athleticism, defense, rebounding, playmaking and ability to impact winning already give him an All-Star foundation. If his scoring climbs into the 23-point-per-game range while maintaining his elite defensive production, Thompson should hear his name called during All-Star Weekend.

For the Houston Rockets, it won't be a surprise. It will simply be the next step in the evolution of one of the NBA's brightest young stars.