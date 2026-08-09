Rockets Guard Amen Thompson Excels Across Numerous NBA 2K Categories

After the departure of James Harden, the Houston Rockets spent the early part of the 2020s at the bottom of the Western Conference standings. This three-year stretch gave the franchise its opportunity to draft a rising star with the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Known for his speed, explosiveness, and defensive prowess, Rockets guard Amen Thompson has established himself as one of the franchise’s most promising talents. Last season, Thompson averaged 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 5.3 assists over 79 games.

From a league-wide perspective, Thompson ranked in the top 20 in field goals, rebounds, steals, minutes, and win shares. Although the 23-year-old has yet to earn his first All-Star appearance, he finished 8th in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Thompson’s Ratings

As NBA 2K continues to reveal its ratings for different categories prior to the September release of NBA 2K27, Thompson had his name featured on various top 10 lists. Since it is a popular metric for the league’s fans, the ratings system has become a topic of conversation for numerous NBA players too.

Thompson received a 99 overall rating in vertical leap, leading the category. He ranked above Robi Lawal, Ausar Thompson, Cameron Carr, Anthony Edwards, Donovan Mitchell, Andrew Wiggins, Ja Morant, Zach LaVine, and Zion Williamson.

Jumping out the gym ⬆️



The Top 10 highest Vertical ratings in NBA 2K27 pic.twitter.com/f61qp6QMmX — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 3, 2026

Thompson also ranked in the top five in driving dunk, speed with the ball, and perimeter defense. This evaluation from 2K serves as a strong endorsement for his skillset as a dynamic swingman. Other categories are expected to be released throughout the weeks leading up to the video game's release, so the six-foot-seven defensive specialist could be included in more lists.

Looking toward next season, Thompson is expected to continue operating as the Rockets’ starting shooting guard. Houston’s other projected starters include Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun, Fred VanVleet, and Jabari Smith Jr.

The Rockets finished fifth in the Western Conference standings last season, behind the Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs, Denver Nuggets, and Los Angeles Lakers. Houston’s championship hopes were crushed in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by the Lakers.

While the Western Conference has been relatively quiet this offseason, with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jaylen Brown, and LeBron James all set to debut with a new team in the Eastern Conference, this should solidify the Rockets as a potential dark horse in the title picture.

With Thompson proving to elevate his game with each passing year, VanVleet returning from injury, and Marcus Smart joining the team, the Rockets’ backcourt is expected to be stronger than last year.