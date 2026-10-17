Bogdan Bogdanovic is a key role player who was added to the Houston Rockets’ roster this offseason. The Serbia native is signed to a one-year, $3.9 million contract with the franchise.

Last season, Bogdanovic averaged 7.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists over 23 games with the Los Angeles Clippers. His role was limited due to both injuries and the Clippers’ depth-chart decisions.

In an interview with Basketball Sphere, Bogdanovic explained why he agreed to a deal with the Rockets.

“How can I put it? I think it was mutual. They need shooters, and I was also looking at where I could fit in and adapt best. I liked the coaching staff, the organization, and the team. I think it’s one of the most talented teams in the NBA.

At the same time, the Rockets are a team that has a mix of youth and experience, or veterans and younger players. It’s quite difficult to put together a team like that, one that has been together for some time, with certain players having spent a long time in the NBA. Those were all things I liked. That’s why I’m happy and satisfied to be part of this team.”

Sep 22, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (31) poses for a picture during media day at Hilton Americas hotel. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What To Expect

With his production declining in recent years, Bogdanovic should be aiming to re-establish himself as a meaningful contributor in the rotation. Amen Thompson and Kevin Durant are clear starters, while Reed Sheppard, Marcus Smart, and Tari Eason could compete with the 34-year-old guard for minutes.

Bogdanovic averaged 8.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists over three preseason games, shooting 41.2% from three-point range. This performance, along with his veteran experience, should give him the edge over other players trying to earn minutes at the end of the rotation.

As suggested by Bogdanovic, one of Houston's biggest needs for the upcoming season is perimeter shooting. Both Thompson and Alperen Sengun shot under 31% from three-point range, which holds more weight given their roles as two of the franchise’s top performers.

Based on the state of Bogdanovic’s NBA career and the high hopes surrounding the Rockets, he could be used situationally when the team is planning an attack from the perimeter. Houston’s depth may limit him to similar playing time to what he received with the Clippers, though he is needed primarily to play a specific role.

Overall, Bogdanovic is expected to provide value off the bench. He is one of the many upsides for the franchise heading into next season.