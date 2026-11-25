With a 13-5 record, the Houston Rockets are showing championship potential in a competitive Western Conference. Kevin Durant’s second season with the franchise has come with minor adjustments.

This season, Durant is averaging 21.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game. Durant’s scoring volume is inching toward a career-low, but his slightly reduced role as a first-option scorer has translated into team success.

However, one criticism that Durant has faced in Houston has been his leadership style. With Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., and Reed Sheppard being the most prominent parts of the Rockets’ young core, there may be expectations for the 16-time All-Star to make himself more visible as a captain.

In a recent episode of KG Certified, Basketball Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett suggested that Durant should elevate his presence as a leader.

“I like him in Houston. I think he needs to change his mentality. He needs to be like the Big OG to all those young guys. I think a lot of them young guys in Houston look up to him. And I don’t think he wants to be that. I think he wants to be a player. But at this age, you’re more than a player. You’re the inspiration at this point.”

February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Kevin Garnett is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

The New Ingredient

In Durant’s first year with the Rockets, the franchise was eliminated in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by the Los Angeles Lakers. This can be attributed to numerous key injuries, including one to Rockets point guard Fred VanVleet.

VanVleet was sidelined for the entirety of last season with an ACL injury. This season, VanVleet is averaging 13.9 points and 5.6 assists per game as a member of Houston’s starting lineup.

Although VanVleet is nearly five years removed from his lone All-Star selection and is unlikely to earn another in 2027, the 32-year-old has garnered a reputation as a leader on the court. His teammates have praised him for being a motivator during key situations.

While the NBA’s top stars are often judged for their leadership, it is difficult for an outside voice like Garnett to fully assess Durant’s impact in the locker room. On top of that, Durant’s production remains at an All-Star level.

Overall, the Rockets have various upsides heading into late November. VanVleet's style of leadership adds another element to Houston's formidable lineup, which should alleviate Durant’s role as a leader in turn.