Can The Rockets Expect Anymore Leaps From Their Young Players?

The Houston Rockets have hinged their immediate future on the performance of their young players as they try to return to contention and try to reach the Western Conference Finals for the first time since the 2018 postseason.

The team has improved significantly as the young players have improved, but it remains to be seen how much further these players can rise in the coming years.

Alperen Şengün and Amen Thompson are the key cornerstones on the roster acquired through the draft. Şengün's ability to create shots for his teammates and take on matchups in isolation give him the unique opportunity to run the offense in the half court. Thompson's speed and athleticism make him an elite defensive contributor, and his improving offensive skill set has been crucial for the Rockets this season.

However, Şengün hasn't reached the heights he set when the Rockets first attempted to compete for a postseason spot in Fred VanVleet and Head Coach Ime Udoka's first year with the team.

Şengün has struggled to score as efficiently in the paint against paint defenders. He hasn't hit his hook shot at a high rate, and he still doesn't have a reliable fadeaway shot that can create points against elite defensive bigs.

His leap could come from simply making a higher percentage of his shots in the paint. It's not likely his three-point shot ever gets to a league-average level, but the Rockets just need him to dominate the paint and create for his teammates.

Thompson also may not develop a three-point shot that becomes a legitimate threat, but he has shown flashes of good ball handling and mid-range shooting that could change the trajectory of his career if he can improve.

The main limiting factor in Thompson's game is his shaky ball handle against pressure at times. His inability to beat the first man on defense with his handle led Thompson to turn away from the basket, not looking to score at all. If he were able to get to the paint at will, he would be able to score at the rim or create for his teammates on the perimeter. A mid-range shot would be icing on the cake if Thompson, but only if he can significantly improve his handle this offseason.

Jabari Smith Jr. and Reed Sheppard are the shooters the team needs to hit their shots at a high rate. Smith Jr. showed his value in both of the team's postseason series, but the success hasn't translated to the regular season. Sheppard showed flashes of being a lead ball handler, but he wilted in his first postseason experience because of the increased pressure and length from playoff defense.

The return of Kevin Durant and VanVleet should help the young players slot into their roles a little easier. They still have room to grow before the Rockets can reach the top echelon of NBA teams. Even if their roles are mildly diminished next season, they still need to improve and take minor leaps for the team next year.