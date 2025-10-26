CBS Sports Predicts All-NBA Team for Rockets' Alperen Sengun
Alperen Sengun was expected to have a "leap year", so to speak this season. Granted, the Houston Rockets young center elevated to All-Star status in 2024-25, but he still didn't quite get the national recognition that one would expect.
Players have certainly taken notice. Case in point, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, who gave Sengun credit following their opening round postseason series against the Rockets, stating that Sengun earned his respect.
Green isn't one to mince words.
Sengun absolutely dominated in EuroBasket play, earning All-Star honors. The 23-year-old became the first player in the last 30 years to record at least 150 points, 50 rebounds, and 50 assists in a single EuroBasket tournament.
He also became the first player in the last 30 years to have at least five games with at least 10 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in the tournament. Again, he flat out dominated, doing his best to put Türkiye on his back single-handedly.
This has carried over into the 2025-26 season. At least the first two games of it.
Sengun was sensational in the opening night matchup against the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder, going toe-to-toe with 2025 MVP and Finals MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Sengun was the game's leading scorer, with 39 points -- 12-for-24, 5-of-8 from three, and 10-of-11 from the foul line.
He was also Houston's leading facilitator, with seven assists, which was consistent with his preseason showing. CBS Sports writer John Gonzalez was in awe after seeing the Rockets center light up the Thunder, projecting an All-NBA bid for the 23-year-old in the future.
"I did watch every second of the Rockets-Thunder game on Tuesday night, however, and Sengun was spectacular. He went for 39 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block with 50/62.5/90.9 shooting splits. That's an eye-popping line but it was the 3-point shooting that really stood out. Sengun shot 5-for-8 from deep. A year ago, he only had 21 threes all season.
Sengun became the first player in NBA history with at least 35 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and five 3s in a season opener. He made his first All-Star team last season. It's only one game but if the distance shooting is legit, All-NBA could be next."
Sengun didn't exactly play as well against the Detroit Pistons, scoring 17 points on 5-of-18 from the floor, 0-for-2 from three, and 7-of-10 from the foul line. He did have seven rebounds and seven assists, and was Houston's leading facilitator once again.