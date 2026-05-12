Comparing the Rockets to the Top Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Suitors

With the NBA Draft Lottery behind us and the season over for most of the league's teams, it's time for the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors to flare up again. After the two-time MVP wasn't moved at this year's deadline, the offseason brings more flexibility to potential suitors.

It looks like this time, the Milwaukee Bucks are more open to trading Antetokounmpo, and they could be a bit aggressive. ESPN's Shams Charania reported that they're open for business ahead of the NBA Draft Combine. Let the phones ring!

The Houston Rockets are among potential suitors after a disappointing first-round exit in the 2026 playoffs. They finally cashed in young assets to land Kevin Durant in 2025, and general manager Rafael Stone could double down on a win-now mindset to grab an even better superstar in Antetokounmpo.

But if Houston enters the Greek Freak sweepstakes, it will definitely have competition. Other organizations can offer legitimate packages to outbid them, but the Rockets' could be too good to ignore. Among the suitors, who are they most likely to bid against? Here is what they can offer (DISCLAIMER: This is not what each would give up in totality, rather simply listing their top assets):

Houston Rockets

Best Assets: Alperen Şengün, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., Seven First-Round Picks (2027-2032)

It's easy to bet that the Rockets wouldn't give up Durant just one year after trading for him, and pairing him with Antetokounmpo would give them a fantastic blend of scoring and defense. With that being said, anyone in the young core is likely available.

Şengün is the name to watch here, as the two-time All-Star could become the building block for Milwaukee if he's traded. Houston also has some valuable first-round picks, the biggest being its pick swap with the Brooklyn Nets in 2027. Speaking of...

Brooklyn Nets

Best Assets: Michael Porter Jr., Egor Dёmin, Nolan Traoré, 12 First-Round Picks (2026-2032)

The Nets got some horrible lottery luck, falling to No. 6 in the 2026 NBA Draft. To make matters worse, they don't own the fate of their 2027 first. Brooklyn could also go star hunting this offseason in an effort to get more competitive.

The Nets would need to fill salary, but they also have so much cap space that they can land Antetokounmpo and likely pair him with another star. Brooklyn could move its lottery selection this year, as well as future capital, while having picks left over.

Portland Trail Blazers

Best Assets: Shaedon Sharpe, Scoot Henderson, Donovan Clingan, Seven First-Round Picks (2027-2032)

The Trail Blazers have the pieces to contend in the future, so it's hard to tell whether or not they'd ignore what they did this season, making the playoffs and all. But of all the suitors, Portland could give up the most while still having so many pieces to keep and develop. The organization wouldn't be selling its future.

The Trail Blazers would likely keep Deni Avdija as Antetokounmpo's co-star, but Sharpe, Henderson and Clingan are still valuable enough that the Bucks would have a young core to build around. Portland also controls Milwaukee's first-round picks in 2028 and 2030.

Miami Heat

Best Assets: Tyler Herro, Kel'El Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Six First-Round Picks (2026, 2028-2032)

The Heat could benefit the most from an Antetokounmpo trade, being that they're stuck in NBA purgatory. They can't get out of that late-lottery/Play-In Tournament range, but can easily become one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference with one move.

Miami would probably keep Bam Adebayo at 28 years old, but the Bucks could grab Wisconsin native and All-Star Tyler Herro, along with some blue-chip youth and picks.