NBA Mock Trade: Rockets Sacrifice Young Core for Giannis Antetokounmpo

As the Houston Rockets regroup after a disappointing first-round playoff exit, one thing is clear: they need to make a change.

This season was dominated by underwhelming offense despite acquiring Kevin Durant in June of 2025. Whether it be injuries to key veterans or a lack of cohesion between older players and young core, the Rockets need more talent to win now.

Houston could theoretically let Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams return from injuries and test the rotation next season, but with a plethora of stars potentially on the market this summer, the Rockets have the perfect chance to pair Durant with another player of championship pedigree: Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The basketball world believed Antetokounmpo would be wearing a different team's uniform after the NBA trade deadline, but the two-time MVP remained in Milwaukee past Feb. 6, which now opens up the floodgates for offseason rumors. With teams like the Rockets having more flexibility this summer, the bidding war will be a spectacle.

But of the potential suitors, Houston has a legitimate shot at beating out other organizations to acquire Antetokounmpo. One package featuring a combination of developing stars to build around and draft capital could be too good to pass up if you're the Bucks.

Houston Rockets receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks receive: Alperen Şengün, Reed Sheppard, Dorian Finney-Smith, 2027 first-round pick (via PHX), 2028 first-round pick, 2030 first-round pick, 2032 first-round pick

Şengün is one of the bigger names to watch this summer in terms of potential departure. The Turkish All-Star was his usual self, scoring in bunches while rebounding and facilitating at an impressive level. But is he truly the sidekick for Durant right now? He could certainly develop into one, but Houston doesn't have the time to wait with a 37-year-old leading this unit.

Sheppard is in a similar situation, especially after a rough playoff series. He, too has the chance to be great down the road, but nobody would pass up on sacrificing those two for a top-five player in the league.

In this mock trade, Houston would give Milwaukee what it wants: blue-chip youth and a haul of first-round picks. This would revive the Bucks' future with two players to build around and four picks that go into the early 2030s.

The Rockets would land their franchise superstar to pair with Durant and relieve him of the attention that resulted in so many turnovers. With VanVleet back and healthy, Houston could trot out a starting five of VanVleet, Amen Thompson, Durant, Antetokounmpo and Steven Adams.

The key goal would then be adding three-point shooting, and that starts with re-signing Tari Eason. In the mock trade, Houston would free up just over $3 million in cap space, which isn't much, but still something to use for a veteran in free agency.