Everything Rockets Fans Should Know for the 2026 NBA Draft: Picks, Targets and Rumors

The 2026 NBA Draft is under a week away, and while the Houston Rockets don’t own a first round pick, they could still be ready to make moves on draft night.

Houston has obvious needs on a few fronts, namely a player that can handle the ball, facilitate, run offense and more. Fred VanVleet is set to return from injury, and Reed Sheppard and Amen Thompson will continue to see development, though bolstering the point guard reserve is likely still a good idea.

The ’26 class is chock full of point guards, meaning the Rockets could be prepared to make moves to grab one.

Here’s everything Rockets fans need to know prior to the draft:

Picks:

No. 39

The Rockets don’t have a first-round pick, but in a deep class, they could still be returning first-round value at No. 39 if they scout correctly. There’s several interesting high-floor and high-upside options hanging around at this spot.

No. 53

NIL has significantly thinned the late stages of the draft, with older collegiate players returning on multi-million deals. That’s certainly lessened the value of picks such as these, though Houston could take a gamble on any number of prospects.

Potential Targets:

Bruce Thornton, Ohio State

A bowling-ball scorer at 6-foot, Thornton is slightly undersized by is stocky, has long arms and a knack for putting the ball in the hoop. He wouldn’t be an elite facilitator for Houston, but could in the least command the ball and score plenty in the back-end rotation.

Jaden Bradley, Arizona

Arizona’s Jaden Bradley showed plenty of things that the Rockets could value in the second round: backcourt versatility, scoring instincts, toughness as a defender and more.

Braden Smith, Purdue

Smith is the all-time Big Ten assists leader, pointing to his prowess as a handler and facilitator. He can operate in the pick-and-roll at lightning speed, is a blur in the open floor while making plays for others.

Emanuel Sharp, Houston

The Rockets are likely familiar with Sharp’s game given he played for the Cougars, long offering a nice blend of 3-point shooting and defensive toughness in a stocky frame.

Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State

Iowa State’s Tamin Lispey offers plenty of what Houston could use in the backcourt, with turnover-averse play-making, some scoring instincts and elite defense despite his being undersized.

Rumors:

Rockets Quiet on the Draft Front so far

Without a top pick, little has been reported about the Rockets’ desires at the draft. Though they’re assuredly doing their due diligence on dozens of prospects as the draft nears.