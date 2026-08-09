Last week, Royce White, a first-round pick of the Houston Rockets in 2012 out of Iowa State University, told Fox News that he is declaring for the 2027 WNBA Draft. White is the second ex-pro basketball player to make this announcement just a few hours after former NBA veteran Enes Kanter said he will do the same.

The news prompted WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert to issue a memo to WNBA teams addressing concerns over the inclusion of transgender athletes in the league.

"I know many of you have received questions in recent weeks regarding transgender athlete participation in women’s basketball, and I expect this topic will continue to receive significant attention," Engelbert wrote in the memo, per The Associated Press.

"I wanted to reach out to share how we are approaching these conversations at the league office and to thank those of you who have responded to questions from the media with thoughtfulness and professionalism."

She added, "We recognize that this is a complex and nuanced topic, and we will continue to have important conversations with all of you and the Players Association in the weeks and months ahead," Engelbert said in the memo. "We also plan to convene additional discussions and offer listening sessions for any team leaders who would like to participate. Your perspectives and feedback are invaluable, and I appreciate those who have already reached out to share their thoughts."





White Expects a Legal Battle

Royce White is running for the U.S. Senate in Minnesota to secure the seat that is currently held by retiring Senator Tina Smith, according to RoyceWhite.us. He launched his campaign in 2026 after losing to incumbent Senator Amy Klobuchar to in 2024.

The Minnesota Senate candidate and Ex-Rockets forward recently spoke with Brandon ' Scoop B' Robinson about pushing the envelope and going all in.

“You’ve known me for a while and you know I’m the type of guy that pushes things all the way,” White told ScoopB.com. “We’re going all the way… I should get a chance to play, don’t you think?”

He also addressed Engelbert's comment, saying that, much like their counterpart organization, the NBA, the WNBA is the master of spin PR tactics, and he has been through this before.

“No, but I saw that the WNBA commissioner made a comment today,” White said. “So, that’s to be expected. They’re the masters of spin and PR, aren’t they? I’ve been through this before with the NBA, but my legal team is looking into every avenue. I think it’s going to end up being a huge legal battle, to be honest, and probably a necessary one. But I don’t really see what the big deal would be. I think the league would get much better, and certainly I’m the prospective number one pick, right?”



In response to criticism of his announcement, he said that if they can't define what women are, then it's hard for him to listen to their objections.

“I’d say I think that’s already been done,” White stated. “If you can’t define what women are, if you don’t have a good, sound definition of what a woman is, then it’s hard for me to listen to your criticisms about undermining equity in women’s sports.”