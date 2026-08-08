Houston Rockets Star Kevin Durant ‘Triggered’ By NBA 2K27 Rating

Prior to its September release, NBA 2K has started to reveal the player ratings for its upcoming title NBA 2K27. On Thursday, the video game company listed the top 10 best mid-range shooters with an individual rating included for each featured player.

Starting from the leader, the list consists of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (99), Nikola Jokic (98), Kyrie Irving (98), Tre Johnson (98), Jalen Brunson (97), Cade Cunningham (97), Kevin Durant (97), Brandon Ingram (96), Damian Lillard (95), and DeMar DeRozan (95).

Introducing the Chairmen of the Middy Committee 😎



These are your best Mid Range shot artists in NBA 2K27 pic.twitter.com/RsyySl551e — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 6, 2026

Durant is below only Gilgeous-Alexander, Jokic, Irving, and Johnon in mid-range shooting. In a post on Instagram Threads, the 16-time All-Star gave a candid reaction to his 97 rating.

“Ronnie 2k. 2k as a company….I am triggered….97 middy?”

Elite Shooting

Last season, Durant shot 48.2% from mid-range on 5.4 attempts per game. From a macro perspective, the 37-year-old Houston Rockets star finished behind only Jaylen Brown and Gilgeous-Alexander in field goals made.

Still being one of the league’s top shooters, leading Houston with 26.0 points per game over 78 games, Durant earned an All-NBA Second Team selection for the 2025-26 season. It was his second selection in the last three years.

As an offensive specialist, Durant is expected to continue operating as the first-option scorer in Houston’s core. In his first year with the team, the Rockets finished with the fifth-best record in the Western Conference standings before being eliminated in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by the Los Angeles Lakers.

While the Rockets struggled with injuries throughout its short playoff run, with Durant sidelined for the majority of the time, the franchise is expected to enter October with a fresh slate. The full-strength Rockets lineup is projected to be Durant, VanVleet, Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, and Jabari Smith Jr.

With four-time MVP LeBron James signing with the Philadelphia 76ers this summer, there is an argument that the Rockets could eclipse the fourth-seed Lakers next season. The Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs, and Denver Nuggets were the other Western Conference contenders that kept Houston from the top of the standings, and each franchise will continue being fronted by an MVP-caliber player.



Although Durant is in the later half of his NBA career, he proved himself to be one of the league’s current premier players in his 18th year. This offensive prowess should continue to make Durant one of Houston's most important pieces heading into the upcoming season.



