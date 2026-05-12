Former Rockets Standout Wing Pushes Back Against Overrated Moniker for Alperen Sengun

Last week, The Athletic released their annual survey, which included the player poll for the league's most overrated player. Houston Rockets big man Alperen Sengun, the two-time All-Star, took home the title, as he received the most votes.

Sengun joins a line of stars to be voted Most Overrated, ranging from Washington Wizards guard Trae Young and Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Halliburton. Former All-NBA guard Michael Redd questioned the need for such a poll, as it calls for players to bash other players.

The NBA is a fraternity. Players oftentimes respect the craft of their peers. Generally.

Last season, Haliburton took the slight personal, putting his Indiana Pacers ball club on his back and carrying them to the NBA Finals. Unfortunately, Haliburton suffered a devastating Achilles injury at the start of Game 7 of the series.

Sengun is one of the league's more skilled players at his position. He's certainly one of the league's best playmaking big men, hence the comparisons to Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic (although the two are leagues apart).

Former Rockets wing Chandler Parsons questioned Sengun's selection for the top honors in the poll, taking to Fanduel's Run it Back to explain.

"I just think this vote is personal. Like Tyrese Halliburton last year. The guy is not overrated, he had just took the Indiana Pacers to the NBA Finals. Like this is kind of a personality contest, I think.

Sengun, you might not love him, as like a person but he's not overrated. This guy's got game. It's the closest thing we have to Jokic, skill wise. Kind of the way he plays.

Overrated is probably the last word I would call him. Now he could be overpaid but like overrated? Come on, give me a break. This guy is a stud, he's an All-Star. Like, yeah he kinda floats and disappears sometimes but that's not who my vote would be.

Overrated? This guy is 7 foot and can do everything. He's not overrated. I wouldn't have him number one. I wouldn't even have him on the list."

Sengun certainly has his limitations. He doesn't have an outside shot and lacks athleticism. Not to mention his lack of skill on the defensive end, although he's improved dramatically over the years on that side of the floor, which was an underreported storyline during Houston's opening round series against the Los Angeles Lakers.

This season, Sengun averaged 20.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists -- the latter two led the Rockets.

