The Real Issues with the Player Poll that Tabbed Rockets' Alperen Sengun as Most Overrated

On Wednesday, The Athletic released the results of their annual survey, which included the player poll for the league’s most overrated player. Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun took home the honors, receiving 10 votes, which represented 12.6 percent, in total.

All told, the survey received votes from 161 players this time around. As it pertains to this specific distinction, only 81 of them voted, which is a very minor number, in comparison to the total NBA population.

Which is a major issue with the findings. One player mentioned Sengun’s belly-aching after possessions, which isn’t exactly a new development.

Sengun has received criticism for griping to officials after non-foul calls in the past, so that would at least seem consistent. Last year, Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton took home the most overrated distinction in last season’s survey, only to be named to one of the league’s All-NBA teams last season, while also leading the Pacers to the NBA Finals.

As for the survey itself, it’s become a bit of a polarizing talking point, as many are in disagreement with the nature of the survey altogether, on the grounds of players being asked to degrade one another. Former All-Star and All-NBA guard Michael Redd took to social media to hammer the point home.

“Maybe it's just me, but we don't need to pit NBA guys against one another for clickbait. Especially the NY Times. Social media does everything it can to drive division. We don't need to do that here, within hoops.

"Instead, let's make the poll more about the most underrated players, the best up-and-coming players, the best veteran presences, the most coachable, the most athletic, the most likely to be a future GM, etc. — Uplift instead of throwing stones."

Sengun led the Rockets in rebounds and assists, with 8.9 rebounds and 6.2 assist, while also pouring in 20.4 points (albeit on not-so-great efficiency chops – 56.9 percent true shooting and 53.7 percent effective shooting).

This postseason, Sengun mostly struggled against the Los Angeles Lakers, who made it their mission to neutralize Sengun in single coverage, with either Deandre Ayton or Jaxson Hayes, although Sengun was dominant in Game 3 of the series, dropping 33 points, 16 rebounds, six assists and four stocks defensively (three steals and one block).

There’s also been speculation that the Rockets could trade Sengun this summer, in attempts of making yet another splash move for a bigger star, like Giannis Ateotokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks, although Rockets General Manager Rafael Stone casted doubt on Houston pulling off a deal of such magnitude this summer.