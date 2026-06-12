Former Rockets Star Unloads on Spurs Following Game 4 Meltdown

Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals was one for the ages. Sports fans and basketball enthusiasts alike received a real treat.

We all want to see a tightly contested game. These are the best two teams. It's supposed to be a good game.

And these will be the last NBA games that we'll see until October (unless you count Summer League and the preseason -- which are both comprised of essentially exhibition games).

Wednesday night's game didn't look like it would amount to a good game, based on the early showing. In fact, it looked like it was going to be a snoozer.

The San Antonio Spurs jumped out to a 41-22 lead after the opening period and extended the lead to 76-49 at the half. By the start of the third quarter, the Spurs led 81-52.

The Spurs were draining threes all throughout the first half, shooting 53.8 percent from long-range. The New York Knicks, on the other hand, were shooting just 33.3 percent from deep in the opening half.

Then it happened. The Knicks stormed back into the game, outscoring the Spurs 26-14 in the third quarter. The Spurs still led 90-75 entering the third quarter.

The Knicks outscored them 32-16 and pulled out an unprecedented comeback to win 107-106. After the game, the sports world was in a state of shock, watching the Knicks pull out a 29-point comeback.

Former Houston Rockets All-Star forward Charles Barkley took to the Inside the NBA airwaves to voice his displeasure with the Spurs after the game ended.

"We saw the dumbest basketball team in the history of civilization. They had a 25-point lead.

Took eight straight threes. Like, that was some of the most mismanaged, stupid basketball."

Barkley continued.

"When you come back from a 29-point lead, the other team has to have helped you. The San Antonio Spurs helped the New York Knicks win this game by doing some of the most stupid ass stuff I've ever seen on a basketball court.

When they had the 25 point lead, they shot eight threes in a row. Never even came close to using any time on the clock and you're like 'this game ain't over yet.'"

Spurs guard and Houston native De'Aaron Fox had the opportunity to dribble the clock out with the Spurs up 106-105 with just 13 seconds left in the game, but opted to go for a layup, hoping for a three-point lead instead. Which proved to be a fateful mishap.

Barkley unloaded on Fox, as well.

"That was a dumb ass play. He did not have to shoot that ball. They could've just got fouled. There was no reason for him to shoot that ball."

The Knicks now lead 3-1 heading back to San Antonio on Saturday.