Amen Thompson's Contract Extension Should Be Houston Rockets' Top Priority

The Houston Rockets have had a relatively quiet offseason so far. One of their biggest decisions is still looming on the future of their young star Amen Thompson. Thompson who is just 23 years old is now eligible for a rookie contract extension and the Rockets have not reached an agreement.

I have no doubt in my mind that Thompson and the Rockets will reach an agreement, the question remains what will that final number look like? Thompson is a foundational piece for Houston’s future, and if I were him I would seek the max extension. If he is seeking the maximum extension, that contract could approach five years and roughly $250 million.

Thompson Has Improved Every Season

May 1, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson (1) rebounds against the Los Angeles Lakers during the third quarter of game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thompson is one of the most promising young prospects in the NBA, and his development has been very quick for a player on a rebuilding team. He was the 4th overall pick in his draft and he showed some flashes during his rookie campaign.

In year 2 he took another leap, before breaking out as one of the league's premier young two-way players last season. His defense is his calling card, but his offense also drastically improved as he gained more confidence. He was thrusted into a new role and was playing the point forward position and his playmaking abilities expanded. He proved he is capable of taking on more responsibility.

Thompson consistently showed that he could defend the opposing teams best player night in and night out, while also running and initiating the offense. His versatility is what separates him from many young wings around the league. He can guard multiple positions, rebound at a high level, push the pace in transition, and impact games without needing the ball in his hands.

One of the NBA's Best Young Two-Way Wings

If you look around the NBA, it’s really hard to find another young player like Amen Thompson. Thompson is a freak athlete, with amazing defensive instincts and he has a very high basketball IQ and feel for the game at such a young age.

He is already considered a top defensive wing in the league and has earned All-Defensive honors in his short career. Thompson is extremely valuable, he is elite at finishing at the rim and his ball-handling has drastically improved since his rookie season. What makes me excited about his trajectory is that he hasn’t even reached his offensive ceiling.

He does have one weakness, and that’s shooting. His outside shot remains the biggest area for improvement. If he can develop a respectable jump shot and can even increase his three-point percentage from 21% to 31% that can completely open up his game. He has legit superstar potential, he just has to unlock a new level offensively. That's why many around the league view him as arguably the Rockets' most intriguing young prospect. He is hungry and has the work ethic to improve.

A Team Friendly Deal Could Help Maximize the Rockets Potential

There's no doubt that Thompson deserves a significant contract extension. If Amen demands the full-five year maximum, few people would disagree that he is worth it. He’s earned a level of trust through his continued improvement.

If the Rockets can negotiate a deal that is closer to a five year $220 million, roughly $44 million annually, it could be a win for both sides. Thompson would still be one of the league’s highest paid young wings. Houston will then have the flexibility to continue to build around its contending core. Regardless of where the final number lands, the Rockets have a good problem that they are dealing with.