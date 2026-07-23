Ever since Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama entered the NBA, he has drawn comparisons to Rockets legend and Basketball Hall of Famer Ralph Sampson.

Ralph Sampson won the 1984 Rookie of the Year Award and received four All-Star nods throughout his career. Victor Wembanyama won the award during the 2024 season and has already been named to two All-Star teams. Sampson took home the 1985 All-Star MVP, something that if you ask him, he worked hard to win.

“I did my best; I played hard and got MVP of that game, and now I’m a Hall of Famer,” Sampson shared with Scoop B.com.

“Whatever I’ve accomplished is there as a legacy for my family, my kids, and my grandkids. I appreciated the game, I respect the game, and I love the game—that’s all I can do.”

Both players have been a once in a lifetime type of talent in their eras. That was something Hall of Dominique Wilkins shared last year.

“To be 7-foot-3 and to handle the basketball, shoot the 3 (and) get to the basket,”according to Wilkins, "he’s a once-in-a-lifetime type of talent. But I’ll tell you who he is in today’s game: he’s Ralph Sampson."

Sampson saw the comparison between two and shared that he hoped that Victor could stay healthy throughout his career. He also spoke about being with the right organization with Hall of Famers Coach Gregg Popovich, Tim Duncan, and David Robinson helping him out. However, he did offer his services as well to help with his development.

"I've seen him online just a very little bit, but I can't wait to see him in person. I think he is a great talent; Sampson shared a couple of years ago at the Nancy Lieberman Charities 12th annual Dream Ball Gala.

"I just hope the NBA doesn't wear him out, he is long and thin like me, but I think he is in a great place with Coach Popovich, Tim Duncan, and David Robinson who will help him out. If I can be of help, I'll touch bases [one of these days]. It's a different era, different game, but I'm going love watching him develop."

Jan 18, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Former Houston Rockets player Ralph Sampson is honored during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Victor Wembanyama on workout with Hakeem Olajuwon

Victor has already worked out with Sampson former teammate Hakeem Olajuwon during the summer of 2025. Sharing that the Hall of Famers advice ‘Felt Natural.’

“His advice felt natural. Even though it was a lot, it felt like I was absorbing it every day,” Wembanyama said. “It looked like it was a pleasure for him to teach. I would want to go again for sure.”

He also spent some time with Kevin Garnett as well and felt that no one matched the way he trained last summer.

“I can assure you nobody has trained like I did this summer,” Wembanyama said. “I think I’ve maxed out what I could do in one offseason. Now, I need to play basketball.”

The hard work in the summer played off because he won Defensive Player of the Year Award and helped lead the San Antonio Spurs to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014. The Spurs were able to get their revenge against the Miami Heat and LeBron James after losing in game seven the year before.

Unfortunately, the Spurs, in their Finals rematch against the New York Knicks, would go on to lose in five games, and Jalen Brunson would be named Finals MVP.