Predicting the Houston Rockets Best Closing Lineup

The Houston Rockets should enter next season in a much stronger position than they were a year ago. The Rockets are expecting to be healthier next season as Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams return to the lineup. They also added veteran guard Marcus Smart to a roster that already featured one of the NBA's deepest rotations.

May 1, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) and Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) sit on the bench against the Los Angeles Lakers during the fourth quarter of game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ime Udoka now has multiple talented two-way players who are capable of closing out games. Whether the Rockets need a big stop or a big shot in the final minutes, they will now have more options who are fully capable of succeeding in those moments. So who will the Rockets trust when the game is on the line? I asked our On SI Rockets writers to predict the team's best five-man closing lineup for clutch situations.

Ethan J. Skolnick

What was the Rockets' biggest issue in the playoff flameout against the Lakers, other than Kevin Durant's absence? Organization. They need a steady hand. So the one thing that seems certain, even if he's exploitable defensively, is that Fred Van Vleet will be on the floor. So pencil him in with Durant.

That leaves 3 spots. Amen Thompson gets one. No question. Need him on defense especially.

Alperen Sengun will play those minutes too, though he can't be a sieve in the paint.

So... down to one. And here's the hunch... it will be a night-to-night decision between Jabari Smith and Tari Eason, depending on who is going well... and between Reed Sheppard and Marcus Smart, depending on whether offense or defense is needed.

And here's the surprise: I'm guessing Smart gets the majority of the opportunities, based on experience, with Smith maybe the second choice if Ime Udoka wants to go bigger -- edging Eason as long as he's playing strong in the paint.

May 1, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) talks with NBA referee Scott Foster (48) during a timeout against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second quarter of game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tony Mejia

When everyone is healthy, the ideal Rockets closing lineup is led by Kevin Durant and includes Jabari Smith Jr. and Amen Thompson, your top two-way players. Alperen Sengun is out there in a tight game, but if you're protecting a lead, Smith could slide to the five to make room for the versatile Tari Eason. A similar strategy should be employed in your final guard spot, where Marcus Smart is the preferred choice if you need to prioritize defense, while Fred VanVleet and a stronger Reed Sheppard factor in if you need to make a shot. Game tied? Durant, Smith, Sengun, Smart, Thompson.

Jeremy Brener

Fred VanVleet, Amen Thompson, Kevin Durant, Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun should start and finish games for the Rockets. There may be some nights where it makes sense to swap out Sengun for Reed Sheppard or Tari Eason depending on which player is having a strong shooting night, but this should be the core.

VanVleet's ability to slow things down for the Rockets was sorely missed last season and having him back to set the right plays for Houston will be huge. A lot of times it could come down to Durant getting a bucket, but this team will be more multi-faceted on offense this year.