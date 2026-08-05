Should the Houston Rockets Trade Kevin Durant This Offseason?

Although the majority of this NBA offseason’s fireworks have already ignited, the rumor mill is still very active as the league approaches mid-August. The latest trending trade idea connects Kevin Durant to the Detroit Pistons and Brooklyn Nets.

Last season, Durant averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists on 52.0% shooting from the field. His performance earned him a 16th All-Star appearance and an All-NBA Second Team selection.

While Durant’s efforts helped the Rockets secure the fifth seed in the Western Conference, the franchise was eliminated in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by the Los Angeles Lakers. The 37-year-old forward was sidelined for the majority of the series.

With the Rockets failing to reach championship territory in 2026, there have been questions about whether it’s time for Houston’s front office to put a quick end to the Durant experiment.

The Verdict

Durant appeared in 78 regular-season games last season, arguably the best availability amongst MVP candidates. He has not reached this figure since his final season with the Golden State Warriors in 2018-19.

On top of his stellar consistency for a 19-year league veteran, Durant is regarded as one of the league’s top game closers for his shooting efficiency. He finished in the top 10 in Clutch Player of the Year voting.

Although Durant is not intended to fit the long-term vision of the franchise, a role reserved for the likes of Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson, his presence as Houston’s leading scorer puts pressure on Houston to win immediately. Numerous projections suggest the Rockets will finish in the top five in the Western Conference again, stretching toward a championship ceiling if everything breaks right. The Spurs and Thunder, primarily, stand in the way.

Unless the Rockets can acquire another generational talent, such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic, Victor Wembanyama, Luka Doncic, or Anthony Edwards, it is hasty to move on from Durant after one season based on what he accomplished during the regular season.

On the other side of the coin, the Rockets’ biggest acquisition of the offseason is considered defensive specialist Marcus Smart. This may feel underwhelming in a summer that saw the moves of LeBron James, Jaylen Brown, and Giannis Antetokounmpo; however, the solution is not to hastily move the lineup's most successful piece.

Houston’s front office should feel discouraged from parting with its current projected starting lineup, though there is still time to add key pieces to the rotation before next season kicks into full gear.