Earlier this week, the Houston Rockets sent a message thanking their fans following the conclusion of the 2025-26 NBA season. The message stated the below:

"Thank you for all of your support this season, Rockets fans. ❤"

The team went 52-30 this season, posting an identical record to their record from last season. One year ago, that was viewed as a success. This season, that was viewed by many as a disappointment.

The trade for Kevin Durant raised the stakes. Many perceived the move as an attempt by the Rockets' brass to go all in.

However, they would say otherwise, as it was an opportunity to offload the contract of Jalen Green, who self admitted that the franchise had been seeking to move him prior to the Durant trade last summer. Also, some deals are too great to pass on, especially when the price is much lower than usual.

In this case, the Rockets landed an All-NBA player who just compiled one of the greatest individual seasons in Rockets history, especially when factoring in Durant's scoring efficiency (52 percent from the field, 41.3 percent from deep, 87.4 percent from the foul line, 58.8 percent effective shooting and 64.1 percent true shooting).

If there was a concern, it was Durant's inability to stay healthy prior to the deal, but even that wasn't an issue, as Durant played 78 games and finished second in the league in minutes. Houston faced an uphill battle dating back to the preseason, as they lost their floor general to a season-ending ACL tear. Making matters worse, the team declined to add another table-setter to replace Fred VanVleet (which was self-inflicted).

Amen Thompson mostly filled the role as the team's primary on-ball guard and struggled as it specifically pertains to playing point guard, in large part because of his lack of an outside shot. However, he had a career year, averaging 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 2.1 stocks, 53.4 percent from the field and 57.3 on two-pointers.

Jabari Smith Jr. also had a career season, averaging 15.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 45 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from three, while providing two-way value for the Rockets. All told, the Rockets went 13-4 when Smith scored at least 20 points this season.

Alperen Sengun finished with his second consecutive All-Star team, averaging 20.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists, finishing ninth with double-doubles, tied with Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic.

All told, Sengun had 34 double-doubles. Tari Eason entered the season with the pressure of a looming pay day, as he turned down a deal north of $100 million before the season started, as the Rockets wanted an injury guarantee baked into the contract, due to Eason's lack of availability through his first three years.

Injuries continued to plague Eason, but he was easily one of the Rockets' best players during the postseason, and likely earned back some of the money that he lost during Houston's first-round exit against the Lakers.

Houston could look very different next season, if they make a splash move like many are expecting, or they could look entirely the same, based on their end of season press conferences by Rafael Stone and Ime Udoka.