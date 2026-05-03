Tari Eason's Postseason Showing for Rockets Could Increase his Value



Prior to the 2025-26 NBA season, Tari Eason and the Houston Rockets failed to come to terms on an agreement on a contract extension. The Rockets had made it a priority to reach extensions with each of their home-drafted selections over the last five years.

Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr. The list goes on. Eason also was a part of that.

The Rockets front office offered Eason a $100 deal over three years, with an injury guarantee. The injury guarantee prompted Eason to decline the deal, and understandably so.

By the same token, the Rockets were well within reason to offer such a deal to the two-way forward. Eason had missed an extensive amount of time heading into the season (85 games, to be exact). Injuries had limited him in a major way.

This season was much of the same, on the injury front. Eason missed 22 games.

And he didn't exactly put together a career season when he was healthy. Contract years can be difficult. Players have a ton of pressure on their shoulders.

Eason appeared to be affected by that pressure, as well. Especially in the latter parts of the season.

In March, Eason averaged 8.3 points on 34.9 percent from the field, 20 percent from deep and 41.8 percent true shooting, through 16 games. In April, Eason averaged 10 points on 42.2 percent shooting, 24.1 percent from deep and 51.5 true shooting, which spanned seven games.

In the postseason, however, Eason stepped up in a major way. In fact, Eason was the Rockets' best player in the opening game of the Rockets' Western Conference Quarterfinals series against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Eason had 16 points, 10 rebounds, three steals, two assists and went a perfect 7-of-7 from the field. All told, Eason posted a 107.5 percent true shooting clip and 114.3 effective shooting clip.

In Game 4, Eason had 20 points, eight rebounds, two assists, five steals, one block, 85 percent true shooting and 80 percent effective shooting. In Game 5, Eason had 18 points, five rebounds, 68.2 percent true shooting and 63.6 percent effective shooting.

Needless to say, Eason picked a great time to be productive. In fact, he picked the most important time.

And he may very well get a significant pay day after all. He'll become a restricted free agent, meaning the Rockets will have the ability to match any offer sheet that he receives.