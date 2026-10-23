How the Houston Rockets Can Slow Down Victor Wembanyama

The Houston Rockets will face Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs in a matchup that should tell us quite a bit about Houston's ability to compete with the best teams in the Western Conference.

Wembanyama is coming off one of the worst offensive performances of his young career, scoring just 12 points on 1-of-13 shooting in San Antonio's opening loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. I wouldn't count on seeing that version of Wembanyama again, especially with the Spurs looking to avoid an 0-2 start.

I expect that he will be angry and that he will come out aggressive and try to remind everyone why he's one of the most difficult players in basketball to defend.

The good news for Houston is that I actually think the Rockets have one of the better rosters in the league to deal with someone like Wembanyama. They have size, physicality, athleticism and several veterans who understand how to make life difficult for opposing stars.

The key is not getting caught up trying to stop him with one player or one defensive scheme, because that's probably not going to work against someone with his talent.

Steven Adams and Clint Capela Bring Different Challenges

Basketball - NBA - Preseason - China Games 2026 - Dallas Mavericks v Houston Rockets - The Venetian Arena, Macao, China - October 9, 2026 Houston Rockets' Steven Adams in action with Dallas Mavericks' Daniel Gafford REUTERS/Lam Yik | REUTERS

One of the things I really like about this Rockets roster is how many different options Ime Udoka has when it comes to defending opposing big men.

Steven Adams and Clint Capela are both traditional centers, but they bring very different strengths to the table, and I think Houston should take advantage of that against Wembanyama.

If Wembanyama wants to establish himself in the paint, I'd love to see Adams get physical with him and make him work down low. Adams is one of the strongest players in the league, and he's not going to be intimidated by Wembanyama's size or length.

Capela gives Houston a different option because he's more mobile and can do a better job stepping away from the basket when Wembanyama starts looking for his outside shot.

Neither guy is going to completely shut Wembanyama down, but that's not what Houston needs from them. The Rockets can use Adams to make things physical inside and Capela to give Wembanyama a different look when he starts operating farther from the basket.

Make Wembanyama Beat You From the Outside

If I'm Udoka and the Rockets coaching staff, one of my biggest priorities is making sure Wembanyama doesn't get comfortable around the rim.

We know what he can do when he catches the ball deep in the paint, and once he gets going downhill, there aren't many defenders who can do much about it.

I'd rather see Houston force him into contested jumpers and make him prove he can consistently knock those shots down.

The Thunder did an excellent job making him uncomfortable in the opener, and while I don't expect Houston to hold him to another 1-of-13 shooting performance, there's something to be learned from how Oklahoma City approached him.

Houston's Veteran Guards Could Be Sneaky Important

Another area where I think Houston can make a difference is with its smaller, more experienced defenders.

Oct 21, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Marcus Smart (36) attempts to save the ball during the third quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marcus Smart and Fred VanVleet can absolutely make things difficult for him when he puts the ball on the floor. They both are smart defenders with quick hands, and they understand when to reach in.

I'd love to see Smart and VanVleet occasionally attack his dribble when he's trying to back someone down or make a move toward the basket. You don't want to overdo it because the Spurs have other talented players who can punish an aggressive double-team, but picking the right moments to send help could create a few turnovers.

Houston Can't Forget About the Rest of the Spurs

As much attention as Wembanyama deserves, Houston can't spend the entire game worrying about him while allowing the Spurs' guards to get whatever they want.

De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper give San Antonio plenty of players who can attack the basket and create offense, and if Houston starts overhelping on Wembanyama, those guys are more than capable of making the Rockets pay.

The other big thing for Houston is rebounding. There's nothing more frustrating than forcing a difficult shot against a player like Wembanyama and then giving him another opportunity because nobody finishes the possession with a rebound.

Houston has the size to compete on the glass, and that needs to be an advantage rather than something the Spurs exploit.