3 Overreactions After Rockets Defeat Mavericks in Season Opener

The Houston Rockets are starting the 2026-2027 season with a 128-110 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. Houston built a definitive double-digit lead by halftime, with the Mavericks struggling to stop the Rockets’ interior attack.

This served as Fred VanVleet’s return to Houston’s starting lineup, giving a glimpse of what the team looks like at near full strength. As expected, Kevin Durant was under the spotlight with 30 points, six rebounds, and three assists.

After a dominant season opener, here are three overreactions for the Rockets.

The Rockets Look Like Title Contenders

There were high hopes for the Rockets heading into the season, and a 32-point halftime lead over the Mavericks is the kind of performance expected from a team that could make a deep playoff run.

Although Dallas missed the playoffs last season, the continued development of 2026 Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg and the return of nine-time All-Star Kyrie Irving have put Dallas in a better situation. Flagg scored a game-high 32 points, while Irving contributed 15 points.

When Irving first joined the Mavericks in 2023, the franchise missed the playoffs. He and Luka Doncic then went on to lead Dallas to an NBA Finals appearance the following year. Something similar could happen in Flagg’s sophomore year, though only time will tell.

The Mavericks will be looking to prove themselves in the coming weeks, but the Rockets didn’t dominate a draft lottery-bound team considering the talent on their roster.

Jabari Smith Jr. Is Underrated

Jabari Smith Jr. scored 30 points on 64.7% field goal shooting, showing scoring consistency and athleticism similar to Durant. The 23-year-old forward played like an All-Star on a roster filled with talent that could produce multiple All-Star selections in 2027.

Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson are considered to be at the forefront of Houston’s young core, though Smith addresses a need as the starting power forward. If his momentum continues, the rest of the league will certainly notice his impact.

Oct 21, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) dunks the ball during the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Three-Point Shooting Shows Promise

The Rockets’ starters were relatively tactful with their three-point attempts against the Mavericks. Durant, Smith, Thompson, and Sengun all shot 50% or better from deep range.

With Rockets assistant coach Chip Engelland working with the team, there is a sense of optimism that the team’s top players will continue to show strong accuracy. There wasn’t enough situational pressure to warrant more three-point attempts, though the early sample size offers a step in the right direction.