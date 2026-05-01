Ime Udoka Deserves Praise for the Rockets' Series Comeback Against the Lakers

Early in the Houston Rockets' Western Conference Quarterfinals series against the Los Angeles Lakers there seemed to be a clear gap between the two teams, in favor of the Lakers. Even without Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic for the Lakers.

The Rockets were losing the coaching battle in a major way. Lakers coach JJ Redick was running laps around Ime Udoka -- the Rockets' coach over the last three years. The two opposing coaching styles always seemed to have given Redick an edge, heading into the series.

Udoka is more of a motivational coach, whereas Redick is a tactical coach. As it pertains to X's and O's and/or adjustments, Redick is in an entirely different galaxy than Udoka.

That was especially evident through the first three games of the series, thus the Rockets trailed 0-3. Udoka then made several adjustments that have helped the Rockets climb back in the series and become just the 16th team to drop to an 0-3 hole and force a Game 6.

Rockets' Rotational Changes Have Made a Difference in the Series

Udoka has made several tweaks to his lineups, of late. In fact, he switched up his starting lineup, with Kevin Durant sidelined.

The Rockets have deployed a starting five consisting of Reed Sheppard, Amen Thompson, Tari Eason, Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun in the last three games and the lineup has worked masterfully. Houston won both Games 4 and 5 and had Game 3 wrapped up as well, if not for a colossal meltdown within the last 30 seconds.

Udoka has also stuck with Dorian Finney-Smith and he's given good returns, especially in comparison with what we'd seen from him all season. Finney-Smith had a highlight block in Game 4 and got hot from deep in Game 5, hitting two triples and going 2-of-5 from the outside.

Udoka has also shortened the Rockets' rotation, limiting it to essentially just eight players: Smith, Eason, Sengun, Thompson, Sheppard, Finney-Smith, Josh Okogie and Aaron Holiday. Essentially, Jae’Sean Tate and Clint Capela have been scrapped from the rotation of late.

Rightfully so. Rotations get shrunk in the playoffs.

Teams don't usually play 10 players. Not everyone deserves minutes, especially depending on the matchup.

Udoka has decided to go with a relatively smaller lineup, mostly comprised of wings, which has also boosted the Rockets' outside shooting. In Game 4, the Rockets made 40 percent of their outside attempts, going 12-of-30.

In Game 5, the Rockets made 35 percent of their outside shots, going 14-of-40 from deep. In turn, they've limited the Lakers to 22.7 percent from deep in Game 4 and 25.9 percent from deep in Game 5.

For all of the criticism that Udoka has received throughout the series (and season), he's made some key adjustments that have helped spark a comeback for the Rockets in the series.

