Rockets' Young Core Understands They Have to Be Smarter

The Houston Rockets know this is their last chance. The excuse of being young and inexperienced isn’t there anymore. The Rockets shockingly already have their entire season on the line in Game 4. There was a lot to digest for Houston after completely blowing Game 3 up six points with under 30 seconds to go.

The Rockets are down 3-0 in their first-round series to the Los Angeles Lakers in what was originally supposed to be a favorable matchup with the injuries to Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. The road is even more tough now as the Rockets completely botched their advantage.

It’s likely that Reaves could return in Game 4 while Kevin Durant is not expected to play with a bone bruise in his left leg. Durant was healthy all season, but suffered two injuries, including the now-left ankle sprain and bruise.

There’s no excuse for the Rockets to be down 3-0 in the series even with KD’s injury. The team knows they have the talent to do this. The heralded young core had Game 3 won, and just let it go. They now have to win four games in a row. Durant’s return could help, but the young players drafted during the rebuild have to come through. They’ve made some very poor decisions.

Coach Ime Udoka did not hold back at all after Game 3, and the players were extremely disappointed among themselves. Reed Sheppard made a terrible turnover that cost the lead, and he knows he has to be better. He made no excuses for his decisions.

Rockets Players Taking Accountability To Be Better

Apr 24, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luke Kennard (10) defends against Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) during the first quarter during game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

“We had the game and gave them six points. Those were stupid turnovers. Alpi’s man came up, I should have hit Alpi right over half court and make the simple play, but tried to split the two defenders,” Sheppard said. “I’ve played basketball long enough. Dribbling up the court with 30 seconds left is dribbling up the court with 30 seconds left. There’s never an excuse. The environment doesn’t matter. It’s simple basketball.”

Simple execution late in games has plagued the Rockets all season. While it’s Sheppard’s first go-around in the playoffs, he’s not using youth as a reason why. Sheppard understands how important it is to put Game 3 in the past and flush it as quickly as possible. The collapse on Friday cannot affect this team going forward.

“When you wake up on Sunday for game day, it’s all about Game 4. That’s in the past,” Sheppard said. “Come out, be aggressive, and look for my shot.”

Jabari Smith Jr. was having an excellent game with 24 points and six 3-pointers that kept Houston in it, but botched that in the eyes of many after his careless turnover that sparked the 6-0 Lakers run.

“I just gotta dribble the ball up the floor. He stunted at me like he was coming and went back, and I tried to lob it over him. Very careless by me. Just can’t happen,” Smith Jr. said.

His mentality going forward is the right one. Every game is Game 7.

“I gotta be aggressive as possible and make the defense pay,” Smith Jr. said.

Alperen Sengun was the star for the Rockets in Game 3 and put up an incredible game after performing poorly in the first two. Sengun put up a game-high 33 points and 16 rebounds as well as six assists, three steals, and one block. Even then, he wasn’t satisfied with his performance.

“I guess I could have done more. Some defensive possessions. Some missed shots. I got to do better Sunday,” Sengun said.

The Rockets All-Star center isn’t ready to go home. No team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in NBA Playoffs history, but Sengun still thinks it’s possible. Obviously, he has to. But he still showed confidence that may not be typically shown from players down 3-0 in the hole Houston is.

“We still believe we can come back. We believe in it. We’re warriors,” Sengun said. “I’m pretty sure no one is giving up in this series.