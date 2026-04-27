WATCH: Dorian Finney-Smith has Highlight Block in Rockets' Victory over Lakers in Game 4

The Houston Rockets had their backs against the wall in Game 4, as they trailed 0-3 in the opening round of the postseason. The Rockets have struggled defensively to contain the Lakers, even without Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic.

The Lakers had been shooting red hot through the first three games of the series. In Game 1, they made 52.6 percent of their triples and shot 60.6 percent from the field.

In Game 2, the Lakers shot 46.4 percent from deep and made 45.8 percent of their shots. Game 3 was much of the same, as the Lakers made 41.4 percent of their threes and shot 48.1 percent from the field.

The Rockets have made it their bread and butter to anchor down on defense, especially under Ime Udoka for the last three years, but have found it rather difficult to slow down the Lakers throughout the series.

Game 4 told a different tale. The Lakers went 5-of-22 from deep (22.7 percent) and turned the ball over 23 times, which is quite higher than their 16.7 average per game through the first three games of the series.

The Rockets, on the other hand, made 40 percent of their long-range attempts and received a distribution of scoring across their starting lineup. Reed Sheppard had 17 points, Jabari Smith Jr. had 16 points, Alperen Sengun had 19 points, Tari Rason had 20 points and Amen Thompson had 23 points.

On the Lakers' side, their trio of LeBron James, Luke Kennard and Marcus Smart combined for 26 points on 8-of-25 shooting from the field and 0-for-8 from long-range. James has averaged 25.3 points on 43.8 percent from deep and 47.4 percent from the field through the first three games.

Kennard has averaged 21.3 points on 52.9 percent from deep and 55.3 percent from the field through the first three games. Smart has averaged 20.3 points on 50 percent from deep and 52.9 percent from the field through the first three games of the series.

That's quite the turnaround. Lakers wing Rui Hachimura found himself on the wrong end of a poster, as Rockets wing Dorian Finney-Smith had a highlight block on Hachimura's layup attempt in the second quarter.

Dorian Finney-Smith SWAT.

Sengun AND-1.



Rockets lead by 3 in Q2 in Game 4! pic.twitter.com/jdk2s8W0vc — NBA (@NBA) April 27, 2026

It's been a disappointing season for Finney-Smith in totality. Especially in comparison to the expectations from when he was signed. He's been open about his struggles, which he's mainly chalked up to injury.

It's good to see him making a defensive impact, even if just for one play.