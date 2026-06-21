Kawhi Leonard Could be Rockets' Most Realistic Star-Level Option this Summer

It's been suggested that the Houston Rockets could have interest in possibly exploring a trade for LA Clippers star forward Kawhi Leonard. Which doesn't seem like a far-fetched idea.

Not even in the slightest. Rockets coach Ime Udoka is known to value players that play hard on both ends of the floor and maximize possessions.

Leonard is one of the best two-way players in the league. And he's coming off arguably the best season of his 14 year career.

Leonard posted career highs in scoring, with an average of 27.9 points, which ranked sixth, and scoring efficiency -- posting 62.9 percent true shooting. Leonard came eerily close to making the infamous 50/40/90 club, averaging 50.5 percent from the field, 38.7 percent from long distance range and 89.2 percent from the foul line.

Regardless of whether you believe Leonard should be a trade option for the Rockets or not, you'd have to note that he played well this past season. Granted, he may not become available, as we've heard that Clippers owner Steve Ballmer may not be interested in such a move.

But Ballmer and Leonard's representation may not be able to strike a deal on an extension. Leonard has just one year left on his contract -- valued at $50.3 million. And according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, Ballmer and the Clippers' brass are going to be engaging in some rather difficult conversations with Leonard about taking a pay cut, as explained on the Hoop Collective.

"My understanding is if there’s going to be an extension, there’s going to be some legitimate negotiations. This isn’t just, ‘Can you take a little haircut?’ He’s going to have to take a pay cut, I believe, to extend with the Clippers. So, we’ll see. I think it’s extend him with a pay cut or explore the trade market. I think those are the two real options."

MacMahon states pretty confidently that the Clippers could look into moving the two-time NBA champion and starting a rebuild if the sides aren't able to agree to a team friendly number.

"And obviously with this youth movement, they’ve positioned themselves to where hey, if it’s explore the trade market, they’ve already kind of started the post-Kawhi transition despite the fact that they still have some picks that they owe.”

This seems like something that will be ironed out rather quickly. The Clippers will need to know which direction they'll need to take as a franchise and it all hinges on Leonard.If they ultimately have to move him, perhaps Leonard could be the Rockets' best path towards adding a superstar.