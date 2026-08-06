On Wednesday, the Houston Rockets announced the release of 23-year-old guard JD Davison. Last season, Davison averaged 2.5 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists over 28 regular-season games.

The move puts Houston below the NBA’s luxury tax with 14 players. Led by a backcourt of Fred VanVleet, Marcus Smart, Amen Thompson, and Reed Sheppard, the former G-League MVP was unlikely to find further opportunity with head coach Ime Udoka.

As strong endorsements from former NBA stars continue to come in, the Rockets are one step closer to a reunion with free agent Russell Westbrook. With VanVleet returning from a major ACL injury and trending downward in scoring, Westbrook could provide definitive depth at the point guard position with his energizing playmaking and proven leadership.

Last season, Westbrook averaged 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 6.7 assists over 64 games with the Sacramento Kings. His 34.3% assist percentage was the 11th-best in the NBA. The nine-time All-Star played on a one-year, $3.6 million contract.

The Path to Westbrook

With a roster spot open and the tail-end piece of Houston’s backcourt depth gone, there is only one barrier preventing the Rockets from offering Westbrook a veteran-minimum deal. The franchise will need to shave approximately $2.4 million.

While Davison would’ve been an ideal piece to attach to a second-round draft pick for Houston’s front office to deal to another NBA franchise below the first apron, there is one clear path remaining for the Rockets to hypothetically absorb Westbrook’s contract and avoid a financial penalty.

Rockets forward Isaiah Crawford’s $2.4 million annual salary is non-guaranteed until the beginning of the 2026-27 NBA season. Averaging 2.0 points over 14 games with the Rockets, the 24-year-old is expected to play behind Kevin Durant, Tari Eason, Bogdan Bogdanović, and Jae’Sean Tate in the upcoming rotation. This makes him an ideal candidate to be cut or traded to further create financial space.

On top of being a recent Sixth Man of the Year candidate, there is also the argument that Westbrook is a stronger offensive fit than Smart. Last season, the 2017 MVP outperformed Smart in field-goal and three-point percentages while attempting a greater volume of shots.

Overall, Westbrook could be a low-risk solution to fix depth issues at the point guard position. For the cost of a developmental player unlikely to see much court time for a win-now Rockets lineup and a veteran-minimum contract, Houston’s front office should consider a serious pursuit before training camp.