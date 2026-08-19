Kevin Durant Ranked Top 10 in NBA 2K27

NBA 2K27 is set to be released in early September. Ahead of the launch, NBA 2K put together a list of the top-100 player rankings based on overall ratings. The annual list has become a talking point for players and fans over the years.

Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant was assigned a 93 overall, making him the 10th highest-rated player in the NBA. He is positioned behind only Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Victor Wembanyama, Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Edwards, Cade Cunningham, and Stephen Curry.

Durant ranks higher than the likes of Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell, Karl-Anthony Towns, Tyrese Maxey, Lebron James, Jaylen Brown, and Joel Embiid. This suggests that Durant is still one of the league’s top players at 37 years old.

An MVP Candidate

In the official voting for NBA Most Valuable Player award, Durant did not finish within the top 10. The current system has voters make their selections for first place, second place, third place, fourth place, and fifth place in the MVP race, making the results more jumbled toward the tail-end.

With Durant generally considered to be outside the top five, which Gilgeous-Alexander, Wembanyama, Jokic, and Doncic have monopolized, the NBA’s MVP Ladder can be considered a better representation of his impact in the league. He finished at No. 9 in the final edition of last season’s list.

Last season, Durant averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists over 78 games. Durant was named to the All-NBA Second Team and earned an All-Star selection. He also finished in the top 10 for Clutch Player of the Year voting.

As the team’s leading scorer, Durant led the Rockets to a fifth place finish in the Western Conference standings. Although Houston was defeated by the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the NBA playoffs, the 16-time All-Star was sidelined for the majority of the series.

Based on his consistency and production from last season, as well as his 2K overall, Durant is expected to remain one of Houston’s most valuable players. For this reason, Houston’s front office should not entertain any trade offers that are not substantially in favor of the franchise.

Looking toward next season, the Rockets have the potential to make a deep playoff run in 2027. In addition to the return of starting point guard Fred VanVleet, Durant will have formidable teammates in Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson if the pair continue to make strides in development.