Who will be the Rockets’ best player by the end of next season? Realistically, the Rockets have a handful of players who can make the case for being the best player on the team. You have Amen Thompson, who is going into year four, and he continues to develop into a potential star. Alperen Sengun is already one of the most talented centers in the league and is already a two-time All-Star at age 23. With that said, I still believe Kevin Durant will be the Rockets' best player for at least one more season.

Durant will be 38 before the season starts, and even so, he is still one of the most elite offensive players in the NBA. Last season he averaged 26 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game while adding nearly a steal and a block. At his age, that production is simply amazing. He also shot 41% from three and 52 % from the field; that efficiency matters.

Until his game starts showing a major decline, it’s difficult for me to pick anyone else on the Rockets over him at this moment. Durant is simply still one of the best offensive players in basketball. He can score from anywhere and doesn't need the ball in his hands every possession to be effective.

Could Thompson or Sengun make a leap and eventually become Houston's best player? Absolutely. I just think Durant has one more season where he holds onto that spot.

But what do the other Rockets On SI writers think? I asked the staff the same question: Who will be the Rockets' best player by the end of the season?

1. Alex Golden

May 1, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson (1) warms up prior to game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When you look at the core of the Rockets roster, you can make a case three different guys to be the best player at the end of the season: Amen Thompson, Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun.



With Durant at the end of his career, you’re hopeful that Sengun and Thompson have emerged as the top two on the Rockets roster. Sengun is an elite offensive center and Thompson is one of the best defensive guards in the league.



If the Rockets are the best version of themselves, this means that Amen Thompson has taken yet another leap and has found a more consistent offensive attack to add to his game. I think that’s more likely to happen than Sengun figuring out his defensive weaknesses.



At the end of the season I expect Amen Thompson to be the best player on the Rockets roster.





2. Ethan J. Skolnick

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it would be best for the Rockets if Amen Thompson or Alperun Sengun ascended to that spot, respect should be given to Kevin Durant until warranted otherwise. His overall numbers were still nearly identical to his career norms, and still elite, in his first season in Houston. While his leadership may need some work, his offensive game does not, and there's really no signs of him slowing significantly. The others need to rise to being trustworthy in the clutch; Durant is already there, and should stay there at least one more season. Whether you can win a championship with this level of Durant is another question; he will need significant help. But he's still the best that Houston offers.

3. Jeremy Brener

May 1, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson (1) rebounds against the Los Angeles Lakers during the third quarter of game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The answer to this question could be a number of different names, and there is a justification for many candidates for this answer. I think Amen Thompson should be the best player for the Rockets at the end of the season.

Thompson is entering his fourth year, and his defense ranks among some of the best players in the league. Having Fred VanVleet back in the fold will allow Thompson to play more off the ball, and he should be able to create more opportunities for him to drive into the lane. Thompson's power off the dribble is what's going to help build his offensive game. If the Rockets continue to put him in those proper positions to work towards his strengths, he should be Houston's best player on both ends of the floor.