Kevin Durant's Mood Swings Reportedly 'Wore on Rockets' Young Players'

Much has been made about Kevin Durant's leadership (or lack thereof). At nearly each of Durant's stops, we've heard about Durant's inability to galvanize the troops.

In fact, it's been reported throughout his career that Durant can divide locker rooms. Albeit unknowingly and unintentionally.

To his credit, most people don't believe tjat he's sought to destroy team camaraderie. However, no one would view him as a verbal or vocal leader, either on our off the court.

He's taken on more of the moniker of an individual contributor. Which is okay, because he's one of the greatest players of all time. In other words, he's still providing value.

Every NBA team would sign up for a union with Durant. On the court, there's not a question about his performance or his consistency.

He just averaged 26 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 52 percent from the field, 41.3 percent from three, 87.4 percent from the foul line, 58.8 percent effective shooting, 64.1 percent true shooting and 57.2 percent on two-pointers.

However, Durant has been most successful when joining teams with solidified pillars of leadership. Like the Golden State Warriors, who boasted a championship trio of Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Stephen Curry -- all of which are fairly vocal leaders. The Rockets were able to change the fortunes of their on-court product over the years with the professionalism and leadership of Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks.

However, Brooks was sacrificed in their trade for Durant, as the team needed his salary ballast, and VanVleet missed the season after tearing his ACL shortly after the team's acquisition of Durant.

The absences of Houston’s leadership mainstays forced Durant into a leadership role -- a deficit that he couldn't fill, as best explained by ESPN's Tim MacMahon and Ramona Shelburne.

"Interviews with team sources and those with knowledge of the team's operations reveal that the VanVleet injury, and the season-ending ankle injury to Steven Adams later on, impacted the team in ways that extended off the floor. Beyond the team's glaring lack of playmaking, their absences created a massive leadership void that Durant and the team struggled to fill."

The reporting continued, giving an inside glimpse into Durant's emotional temperament on a day-to-day basis.

"Durant was predictably brilliant on the court throughout the 2025-26 season, averaging 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists while playing in 78 games, but team sources said his "moodiness" took some getting used to and wore on the team's young players throughout the campaign, a dynamic that was exacerbated without VanVleet and Adams as buffers."

There had been a focus on the cultural dynamics in the workplace, with many keying in on the team camaraderie and togetherness all season. The good thing is that both VanVleet and Steven Adams will be back next season, which should cause a boost in the camaraderie department.