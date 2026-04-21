Kevin Durant’s Status Still Unknown Ahead of Rockets-Lakers Game 2

The Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers will kick off Game 2 tonight, with Houston desperately needing a bounce-back win with its season in the balance.

Superstar Kevin Durant was ruled out just hours before game-time ahead of the opener, throwing a wrench into Houston's offense. Led by LeBron James and Luke Kennard, Los Angeles was able to rout for a 107-98 win.

Now, with Houston's offense sputtering, Durant's status seems like the biggest needle-mover in the series.

Here are the injury reports for both the Rockets and Lakers ahead of a fateful Game 2:

Houston Rockets injuries:

Steven Adams — Out: Left ankle surgery

Kevin Durant — Questionable: Right knee contusion

Fred VanVleet — Out: Right knee ACL repair

LA Lakers injuries:

Luka Doncic — Out: Left hamstring starin

Austin Reaves — Out: Left oblique muscle strain

For now, Durant remains questionable ahead of Game 2, with his status again coming down to a day-of decision. The star was questionable to play for Game 1 as well, being ruled out in the hours before.

“Kevin Durant’s status for Game 2 is up in the air,” ESPN’s Shams Charania said Monday. “My understanding is Kevin Durant is dealing with a deep bruise in his right patellar tendon that he suffered last Wednesday during a practice drill, where he was chasing after a loose ball and collided that knee with a teammate.

“That has since cause swelling, pain, it’s impacted his range of motion in the leg as well. And for Kevin Durant to miss a playoff game, that speak to the severity of the injury in an of itself. The Rockets, they’re optimistic that [Durant] will be able to return as soon as Game 2, but it remains to be seen.”

Kevin Durant getting a couple shots up at Rockets practice with his right knee taped up



(H/T @WillGuillory) pic.twitter.com/1oBu0Vy96L https://t.co/zwlyf5WN5s — SleeperRockets (@SleeperRockets) April 20, 2026

The Rockets will continue to be without lead guard Fred VanVleet and center Steven Adams, though those absences have been worked through for months. Durant played in 79 of 82 regular-season games, having now already missed the only postseason contest.

Los Angeles continues to deal with their own bad injury luck, with their two leading scorers in superstar Luka Doncic and star guard Austin Reaves continuing to be out. Doncic could reportedly make a return mid-series, though Reaves’ timetable is seemingly past the first round.

The Rockets and Lakers will tip off in the late slot tonight at 9:30 p.m. CT from crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA.