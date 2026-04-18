Rockets’ Kevin Durant Listed Questionable for Game 1 vs. Lakers





The Rockets are officially primed for their first-round series versus the Lakers, though a new injury designation has thrown a wrench in things.

As of Friday evening’s injury report, superstar forward Kevin Durant has been listed as questionable to play with a knee contusion, joining Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams on the report.

Kevin Durant (knee) listed questionable for Game 1 on Saturday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) April 18, 2026

Durant hasn’t previously dealt with the injury, as this is his first time listed for Houston. He’s missed time sparingly for Houston due to other minor injuries, but this has seemingly been picked up in practice over the off-week. VanVleet and Adams have been listed for months now, with the former having suffered an ACL injury in the offseason, and the latter undergoing ankle surgery in January.

Durant has been far-and-away Houston’s best player on the season, scoring 26.0 points on 52% shooting, while adding 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game in his eighteenth season. He’s shot 41% from three on 5.8 attempts per game, and has been the team’s best shot-maker by a mile.

His absence from Saturday’s game against the Lakers would be a massive one, with Houston desperately needing their best and most experienced player to kick things off with a bang. His questionable status does seem like a good sign as things stand now, with a contusion usually able to be played through on some occasions, and the postseason likely standing as that situation.

The Rockets could be equipped to deal with Durant missing a game, relying on players like Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard to create offense and hit shots, though that's far from the ideal scenario at this point in the season. The offense has largely been geared around Durant, with him having leagues of gravity as a scorer and even play-maker.

The Lakers have been dealing with their own major injuries, with both stars in Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves listed out for Game 1 Saturday. Doncic had been getting treatment in Spain, and was reportedly trying to make his way back mid-way through the series. Reaves’ is expected to be back from an oblique strain in early May, putting his window well past LA’s first-round series.

The Rockets and Lakers will tip off in the late slot at 7:30 p.m. CT Saturday from Toyota Center in Houston, TX. Given the Lakers' injuries, Houston currently stands as the favorite for Game 1 and the series, though things are up in the air with Durant's status and Doncic potentially making his way back.