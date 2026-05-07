Lakers Challenged Deandre Ayton with Defensive Matchup Against Rockets' Alperen Sengun

The Houston Rockets' opening round postseason series against the Los Angeles Lakers was one that was believed to swing heavily in the Rockets' favor. At least before the start of the series.

Projections and predictions don't always hold true. Because they are made before the fact.

As we now know, the series went in an entirely different direction. So much that the Rockets fell to an 0-3 hole and nearly got swept.

They were able to storm back and stave off a sweep, winning both games 4 and 5, both on the road and at their home arena. The Rockets were believed to have the ultimate advantage, by way of Alperen Sengun, Houston’s two-time All-Star.

Sengun's offensive repertoire figured to be too much for Los Angeles Lakers big man Deandre Ayton, who is far from a defensive enforcer. In fact, Ayton has received criticism for not even playing hard on both ends of the floor on each possession.

In his matchup against Sengun, he was largely effective. In fact, he outplayed Sengun. The Lakers opted to defend Sengun with Ayton in single coverage, on many possessions.

Ayton explained the effectiveness of the Lakers' defensive coverage against Sengun and the Rockets.

"JJ really challenged me about guarding Sengun one-on-one … We just wanted to go back on how we guarded them if KD were out there. Guard them straight up and I took the challenge to my chin. Just putting the team on my back and them trusting me."

Sengun had one stellar game throughout the series, which happened in Game 3, in which he went off, to the tune of 33 points (on 15-of-27 shooting), 16 rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block. Throughout the series, Sengun averaged 20.3 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.8 steals, 1.3 blocks, three turnovers and 46.5 percent from the field.

Seems decent enough, right? Now onto the bad.

Sengun also made just 12.5 percent of his long-range attempts, posted 47 percent effective shooting, made 69 percent of his free throws and 51.9 percent true shooting. Sengun had a slight regression from the Rockets' 2025 postseason series against the Golden State Warriors.

But at least he was being defended by Draymond Green, who is easily regarded as one of the greatest defenders of all-time. Certainly the greatest defender of his era.

Ayton averaged 11.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, 60.4 percent from the field, 60.4 percent effective shooting and 61.4 percent true shooting throughout the series.

Ayton and the Lakers are currently down 0-1 against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Semifinals.