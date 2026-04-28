Lakers' Luke Kennard, Marcus Smart Fined Following Rockets' Game 4 Victory

Game 4 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals matchup between the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers got rather testy, to put it politely. Rockets center Alperen Sengun took an elbow to the head from Lakers center Deandre Ayton, which drew a Flagrant Two foul call and an ejection.

Players from both teams were jawing back and forth, especially in the second half. Referees were calling double technical fouls, even in garbage time. Both teams were frustrated, for a culmination of different reasons.

The Rockets entered the game with an extreme level of motivation, as they were desperate to extend the series. No team wants to be swept on their own floor.

Rockets center Alperen Sengun gave the team a motivational speech on the morning of the game, after the team's shootaround from earlier in the day. The Rockets were ultimately able to harness that desperation into success, as they won 115-96 and were able to stave off a sweep.

Live to fight another day is the motto in the NBA playoffs. Especially when you're down 0-3 and facing the grim reality that your season could end at any point.

After the game, the Lakers began barking at the referees and/or officials on the court, which drew the attention of NBA commissioner Adam Silver and the league office. Lakers sharpshooter Luke Kennard was fined $25,000, while Marcus Smart was fined $35,000.

The NBA stated that Smart questioned the integrity of game officials, while Kennard was directing inappropriate language towards game officials. In total, five players were given technical fouls, while three players were ejected during the Rockets' 115-96 victory.

One of the most controversial calls was the flagrant two foul that was assessed to Lakers center Deandre Ayton in the third quarter. Ayton elbowed Rockets All-Star center Alperen Sengun in the head but there's been questions and debates regarding whether the contact was intentional or incidental.

Following Ayton's ejection, Rockets superstar forward Kevin Durant trolled Ayton by waiving him a farewell goodbye from the Rockets' bench. As it pertains to officiating, the Lakers have actually won the battle of the whistle throughout the series.

The Lakers have gone to the foul line 107 times, while the Rockets have taken 98 trips to the foul line. The gap was even wider throughout the first three games, as the Lakers had taken 86 trips to the foul line, whereas the Rockets had amassed just 67 free throws. Game 4 tipped the scales a bit, as the Rockets had 31 free throws (their most through the series), while the Lakers had 21 free throws (their least amount throughout the series)

The two teams will square off again on Wednesday night for Game 5.