Two Things to Watch in Game 2 of Rockets vs. Lakers

Game 1 of the Houston Rockets' first-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers was about as disappointing as you could have imagined. The Lakers were without their top two scorers, Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves, and while the Rockets were missing Kevin Durant, it still should have been a comfortable win for the young core.

But Houston suffered a 107-98 loss in Los Angeles, mostly due to a lack of offensive stability and the Lakers shooting 61% from the field and 53% from three-point range.

But Tuesday provides a new opportunity. While Durant (knee) will be a game-time decision, the Rockets have the chance to steal a game on the road and even up the series at 1-1. It won't be easy, especially considering Houston's star scorer will either be sidelined or not 100% while on the floor. Here are two things to watch in Game 2 of this NBA playoff battle:

Houston's Point of Attack

Even if Durant is on the floor, he likely won't be at full strength after suffering a knee contusion in practice last week. But the Rockets suffered tremendously without him in Game 1, and it's clear how much the 37-year-old wants to be on the floor.

Durant will be Houston's point of attack if he's out there, but if not, who will Ime Udoka run his offense through? Reed Sheppard and Amen Thompson took Durant's role in Game 1, but the two shot a combined 13-for-38 from the field. That can't happen again.

Alperen Şengün took 19 shot attempts that night, but it didn't feel like Houston was running its offense through him as much as its perimeter players. If Durant is out, or even if he's not 100%, could the Rockets bring more attention toward him, whether that be feeding him in the post or having him operate from outside the arc more often?

Durant's absence leaves an already-hampered offense with so many questions. Houston looked lost without its 26-point-per-game scorer.

LeBron James and Luke Kennard

James and Kennard were the catalysts in an elite performance from a hindered Lakers unit in Game 1. The King dropped 19 points, eight rebounds and 13 assists while Kennard was lights out from deep. The trade deadline acquisition notched 27 points on a perfect 5-for-5 from downtown.

The two were playing off each other so well, and it rubbed off on the rest of the rotation. Deandre Ayton was extremely active inside, recording 19 points and 11 rebounds, while Rui Hachimura (14 points) and Marcus Smart (15 points) rounded out a starting lineup that had everyone in double figures.

As much as the Lakers need James to step up in the absence of Dončić and Reaves, he doesn't have to be an all-world scorer for them to win. The 41-year-old is more of a floor general, setting up teammates as an initiator while relying on his supporting cast to hit timely shots.

But if Kennard doesn't go lights out from beyond the arc, Los Angeles may not be entering Game 2 up 1-0 in the series. Keep an eye on the Lakers' two best weapons and their role after Houston makes adjustments.