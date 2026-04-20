Quick Changes The Rockets Can Make In Game 2

The Houston Rockets are looking to bounce back after taking a surprising loss against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs. Even without Kevin Durant, Houston's talent across the board should be enough to beat a Lakers team without Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

However, the Rockets were thoroughly outplayed. While their physical talents may be better, the Lakers played much more intelligent basketball and took advantage of the opportunities they created. The Rockets can quickly implement similar play to give themselves a chance in Game 2.

The issue the Rockets ran into consistently is that LeBron James and Marcus Smart are aware of how to get their teammates involved. Players like Rui Hachimura and Luke Kennard got plenty of wide opportunities from outside, and Deandre Ayton caught lobs over the top of Houston's defense for easy attempts at the rim.

The Rockets need to do a better job of cutting off options for James and Smart, and not allowing those two players to go at mismatches on the Rockets. That's one quick change on defense that could impact how the Rockets fare in Game 2.

Both of the Lakers main ball handlers hunted for mismatches throughout the game, and even Smart was able to take advantage as a scorer. This can't happen in Game 2, and the Rockets must do a better job at holding onto their assignments instead of conceding to a switch and double-team. A player like James is too skilled to be solved by an undisciplined double-team.

Offensively, the Rockets must change their approach by attacking the rim more confidently, and sharing the ball similarly to how they were when the season ended.

The Rockets should have the players to create their own double-team advantages. Alperen Şengün is the most likely candidate, but he can't afford to struggle at the rim again in Game 2. He didn't put any pressure on Los Angeles' bigs, making it easy for them to guard the rest of team if they drove into the paint.

Şengün and Amen Thompson are the team's most important players until Durant returns. Neither of them were able to perform well at the rim, which is shocking due to their ability to play well against much better paint defenders and shot blockers throughout the season.

Increasing the ball and player movement is another quick change, but it's really just a return to what worked for the Rockets before the end of the season. If they can share the ball effectively, attack the rim, and prevent mismatches by conceding switches on screens, the Rockets should have a stronger performance in Game 2, with or without Durant.