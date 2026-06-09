Mavericks Owner's Comments Should Make Rockets Fans Feel Good About Houston's Front Office Cohesion







The Houston Rockets have been one of the better ran organizations in the NBA. Especially over the last five years. Buy and large, the Rockets' decision makers have been symmetrically aligned on their moves.

Especially their big moves. Which is the true mark of an effective front office. Not to say that fans are always in agreement with each of the moves made by the team.

That's not realistic. Fans will always have a different perspective on how to build a competitive roster.

And how to position oneself to be a contending team. But we rarely hear leaks or rumblings about key decision-makers within the Rockets' brainpower not being in agreement on key decisions made.

Rockets General Manager Rafael Stone has stated in the past that he and Rockets coach Rafael Stone have always held the same view regarding the types of players that Houston needs. He even stated that they've always been in alignment on the most granular thought concepts, including even trade ideas.

Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban's latest comments about the runnings of the Mavs' organization in recent years illustrate that having a symmetrically aligned brain trust shouldn't exactly be assumed.

Or taken for granted. Cuban joined the Haymaker Network for a rather exclusive, tell-all interview in which he detailed the dysfunction with the Mavericks" front office, especially as it pertains to the trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers last year, in a deal centered around Anthony Davis.

When I talked to Patrick [Dumont] about it, you could just tell that Nico just s--- on Luka, just s--- on him bad because some of the stuff that Patrick was telling me was not true," Cuban said. "And kudos to [Michael Finley] for really trying to stand up and block it.

"I'm just telling you, from talking right after to people, [Finley] was the guy who said, 'This is the wrong thing to do.' "

This underscores a significant amount of dysfunction between the top decision-makers within the franchise. And naturally makes one think back to the Rockets' 2021 trade that sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets.

The Rockets were in alignment on initially not trading Harden at all. And once they deemed it to be time, they were in alignment on the terms and wants back --paving the way for a record setting boatload of draft capital.

And while it remains to be seen just what exactly the picks will materialize and morph into, it's clear that having a collaboration of decision-makers all on the same page, like the Rockets clearly have, shouldn't be taken for granted.